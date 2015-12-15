Versant Health Names Darrin Furtado Vice President of Underwriting

Darrin brings over two decades of experience in finance and vision insurance to Versant Health

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewHire—Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, today announced that Darrin Furtado, CPA, has joined the company as Vice President of Underwriting.

Furtado brings to Versant Health more than 20 years of experience in finance and the vision insurance space. He previously served as Vice President of Vision Care Accounting and Global Compliance at Vision Service Plan (VSP), where he led multiple business areas related to underwriting, finance, reporting, and compliance. Most recently, Furtado managed VSP product strategy and integration.

Furtado will lead Versant Health’s underwriting and business analytics teams as they work to assess risk, price products, and manage key data and insights.

“Darrin has a background rich in the critical vision care industry nuances we live every day,” said Alan Hirschberg, EVP, Network, Supply Chain and Underwriting. “This experience, coupled with his passion for continuous improvement, will help position Versant Health for success.”

About Versant Health

Versant Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc., is one of the nation’s leading administrators of managed vision care, serving more than 38.5 million of our clients’ members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision and Superior Vision independent provider networks, we help members access the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Administering vision and eye health solutions that range from access to routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has unique visibility and scale across the total eye health spectrum. As a result, our clients’ members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, employer plans, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

