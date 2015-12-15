ViCA Foundation’s ViBot Trading Solution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – The ViCA Foundation, a blockchain-based ecosystem, has announced its ViBot trading solution which is designed to address pain points in the world of crypto arbitrage trading. Developed over a 3-year period with $2.3 invested in its creation, the ViBot was formally launched in May 2021.

Since then, it has become a favorite of the industry and it has also taken care to address all the needs and issues facing crypto arbitrage traders.

First, the ViBot tool can navigate between major exchanges like Binance and Upbit, giving its users access to some of the biggest liquidity pools in the industry and uses Ethereum, KRW, and Tether USDT to complete trades. It is also compatible with all the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, ADA, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

It also uses the cross-exchange arbitrage trading technique that makes sure that the exchanges being leveraged can conduct transactions simultaneously. This also means that users will not have things like exchange fees, transfer fees, and gas fees cutting into their profits.

Then there is the ever-present issue of market volatility which ViBot has measures in place to avoid, making sure that its users can continue to trade without fear. Since it hit the market, ViBot has become an industry favourite, with $1.3 Million in underlying assets as of September 2022 an average of 2% profit per month.

But the ViCA Foundation isn’t stopping there. Currently, only South Korean users have access to its arbitrage tool, though this is about to change. This comes as the foundation has launched its native Ethereum-based token which gives holders a share of profits. With this, even those outside of Korea can benefit. The token has a current supply of 2 billion though 1.8 billion of these tokens will be burned over time. The foundation has also been making the rounds within the industry, acting as a diamond sponsor at the upcoming Crypto Expo in Dubai. The expo is one of the largest events for crypto investors in Asia and ViCA is positioning its community at the forefront through its participation.

About The ViCA Foundation

The ViCA Foundation is a blockchain-focused ecosystem that includes the ViBot arbitrage trading solution, the ViWallet and the ViVerse Telegram community. The foundation is dedicated to providing the best access and information in the blockchain industry.

