Wedbush Securities Welcomes David C. Smith to Expanding Pasadena Office

Industry Veteran joins as Managing Director of Investments and Esther Tseng joins as Registered Client Services Associate

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent financial services providers, announces its further expansion in Los Angeles, California suburb of Pasadena, with the addition of David C. Smith as Managing Director of Investments and Esther Tseng as a Registered Client Services Associate. The veteran wealth management team represent Wedbush’s commitment to further expansion of the firm’s Pasadena branch office since its founding in 2021 by Branch Manager, Andrew Hutcheson.





David has dedicated his 30-Plus year career in finance to delivering personalized investment services for his clients. He leverages his expertise in integrated wealth management and planning services, designed to find the right solution for each client. Prior to joining Wedbush Securities, David spent the past 12 years as SVP of Investments and an active member of the Leadership Council at Hilltop Securities, the previous 16 years serving as Vice President and Head of Retirement Department with M.L. Stern. He began his financial Advisor career with T. Rowe Price in its retirement plans group. David brings with him more than $150MM in assets under management and $1.5MM in production.

Esther joins Wedbush Securities as a Registered Client Services Associate. She began her 20-year career in financial services with M.L. Stern where she earned her Registered Client Services Associate designation in 2002, before joining Hilltop Securities in 2008.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of Wedbush’s growth in Pasadena,” stated David Smith. “Being able to work with our clients on their unique opportunities, changes and challenges with the platform and product freedom that Wedbush offers, puts us in the best position for our clients’ financial success.”

Chris Mone, EVP, Head of Wealth Management adds, “We are proud to welcome both David and Esther to our Pasadena office, and delighted that they chose our firm to grow their practice, delivering exceptional advice and outstanding service for their clients at Wedbush.”

David received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Eckerd College, and Esther studied Political Science at University of California Los Angeles.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

Follow Us:

Wedbush Twitter

Wedbush LinkedIn

Wedbush Facebook

Wedbush Instagram

Contacts

Natalie A. Svider



213-688-8057



[email protected]