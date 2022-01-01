WIKA Books Sales of Rp7.18 Trillion in Q2-2022

JAKARTA, Sep 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA] successfully booked a gross profit of Rp627.24 billion in Q2-2022 or 14.8% higher on a year-on-year basis (YoY) as recorded in the financial statement for the period ended on 30 June 2022. This figure was supported by the Company’s sales of Rp7.18 trillion or 6.2% higher YoY.

WIKA’s President Director, Agung Budi Waskito (Agung BW) said the improvement in sales performance was enabled by a 2% increase in infrastructure and building sector, 9.8% increase in industry sector, and 167.6% increase in realty & property sector YoY. Most of the revenue in realty & property sector was contributed by the hotel business as a result of the State-owned Enterprises or BUMN hotel holding process by WIKA’s subsidiary, WIKA Realty.

As at July, WIKA has secured new contracts worth Rp14.67 trillion. The largest contributors were the infrastructure and building sector of 58.4% and the industry sector of 22.7%. The high number of new contracts in these sectors is also due to the strategic infrastructure development program that is being promoted by the Indonesian Government to face the G20.

PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA]

Contact:

Mahendra Vijaya

Sekretaris Perusahaan

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.wika.co.id/

