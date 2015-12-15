WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS

Jeff Howie Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the appointment of Jeff Howie to Chief Financial Officer. During his 20-year tenure at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Howie has held key executive leadership roles for the Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen brands. Most recently, Howie has served as Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer overseeing Finance, Inventory, and Outlets across the Pottery Barn brands, as well as Real Estate, Store Development, Corporate Facilities, and Business to Business for all of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

“Jeff Howie has been instrumental in orchestrating the success of several of our key business initiatives over the years,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO, Laura Alber. “Jeff’s financial acumen, institutional knowledge, operational expertise, and foundational contributions to our growth initiatives make him uniquely qualified to become WSI’s next CFO.”

Howie commented, “I am excited to build on my 20-year history with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. by taking on this new role and delivering on our long-term growth strategies. I am committed to driving enterprise value, amplifying communication and transparency, and building our business to exceed our goal of $10 billion.”

Former Chief Financial Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Julie Whalen, has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer of Expedia Group, Inc., a company where she has served on the board of directors for over three years.

Added Alber, “We are grateful to Julie for her 21 years of service at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. including the past 11 years where she held the position of CFO. We wish her the best as she embarks on her next adventure in the travel industry. Her contributions to our company have helped pave the path for WSI’s continued success for years to come.”

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. team for over two decades, and I am extremely proud to have participated in establishing WSI as a leader in the retail industry,” said Whalen. “I would like to thank my incredible team for their contributions, and I am confident that they will continue to drive the company’s future growth. I will remain one of the company’s strongest supporters, and I believe the company remains well positioned to thrive and continue to take market share, and profitably.”

Additionally, West Elm President, Alex Bellos has announced that he will transition to the role of Co-CEO and Board Member of Food 52, Schoolhouse and Dansk.

Alber continued, “West Elm is one of the fastest growing brands in the home furnishings industry, and I’d like to thank Alex for everything he has done to build this brand and the West Elm team over the last five years.”

“As I transition from my role as brand president to my new position as Co-CEO outside of WSI, I’d like to express my gratitude towards my colleagues for their contributions to the West Elm brand,” said Bellos. “I am proud of our accomplishments and confident the current team will continue to build on the success of the brand.”

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has initiated an internal and external search to identify the next president of West Elm.

Alber concluded, “I am proud of the collective strength of our organization at all levels and our ability to promote internal talent to leadership roles that will continue to drive innovation and operational excellence for our company. In my 27 years at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., it has never been more clear that we are uniquely positioned to capture significant share in this large, fragmented market while accomplishing our mission of improving people’s lives at home. I want to thank the teams for everything they do to make this possible. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Senior Management Team, please join me in thanking Julie and Alex for their lasting contributions to WSI and congratulating and celebrating Jeff as he takes on these new responsibilities.”

