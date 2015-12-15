Wind River Maintains #1 Position in Edge Compute OS Platforms

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Wind River is named leader in edge compute OS market according to the latest report from VDC Research.

Wind River upholds its long-standing global market leadership in both the real-time operating system and the commercial embedded Linux categories.

With leading industry players increasingly focusing on a software-defined future, Wind River Studio addresses the evolving needs of compute at the edge.

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#containers—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, maintains its lead in the global embedded real-time operating system (RTOS) and commercial Linux categories, according to the latest VDC Research report. The rankings are based on the company’s edge compute OS platforms, including VxWorks®, Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform, and Wind River Linux technologies that are part of Wind River Studio, the company’s cloud native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems from devices to cloud.

“Wind River is proud to be recognized as the leader in intelligent edge software. In the new intelligent machine economy, it is predicted that 75% of enterprise data will be processed at the edge by 2025. Studio provides our customers with the platform needed to realize these compute needs across the industries we serve, including aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications,” said Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas. “Studio is the first intelligent systems platform to span the full lifecycle of mission-critical intelligent edge systems where real-time performance, five-nines availability, security, and safety are paramount.”

In VDC’s latest report, “The Global Market for IoT & Embedded Operating Systems 2020 to 2025,” Wind River is ranked as the market leader in the following categories:

Total IoT and embedded OS revenues at 28%, followed by next vendor at 18.7%

Commercial embedded Linux global revenues at 46%, followed by next vendor at 11.5%

RTOS global revenues at 32.9%, followed by next vendor at 21.3%

“Wind River’s IoT/embedded OSs focus on sectors that require intelligence, precision, and continuous performance. Wind River’s achievements across industries such as aerospace, defense, and industrial applications situate the company well to translate this success into further expanding its capabilities at the edge,” said Chris Rommel, Executive Vice President, VDC Research. “Recent support for application development through containers on Wind River Studio technologies will strengthen this positioning going forward as more companies look to use containers for IoT and edge applications.”

Technology leaders realize the world is evolving to far edge business models, citing far edge compute as the most impactful and necessary characteristic for intelligent systems success by a wide margin. Other key needs include a common workflow platform across a system’s entire lifecycle, AI/ML, and an ecosystem of real-time applications.1

Wind River supports a range of customer journeys, allowing companies to deliver products that leverage the latest community-driven innovations while meeting mission-critical applications’ safety, security, and reliability requirements.

Wind River’s award-winning platform’s most recent honors include a Grand Stevie Award for Highest-Rated New Product or Service of the Year, a Gold Stevie Award for Cloud Infrastructure, a Globee Award for Cloud Infrastructure Product, and a TMC 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

1. Forbes/Wind River, “Characteristics of Intelligent Systems,” 2021

