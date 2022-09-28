Woebot Health Names Brad Gescheider as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capitalraise—Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Brad Gescheider as its Chief Commercial Officer. Gescheider reports to CEO Michael Evers and is responsible for scaling and advancing the company’s commercial operations for its current products and platform capabilities as well as member experience and support.





Before joining Woebot Health, Gescheider was the Global Head of Digital Innovation and Patient Services for Sanofi’s Immunology business. In that position, he led efforts to transform the patient experience and drove a focus on broad improvement to quality of life through integrated technology delivered across the entire patient journey. As part of the service architecture redesign for Dupixent, Sanofi’s blockbuster multi-indication therapy, Gescheider built a connected SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) ecosystem to simplify and enhance the experience of onboarding and persisting on an advanced biologic therapy.

“Brad’s understanding of the dynamics that shape today’s patient experience and his versatile background across a range of healthcare environments will be a major asset as we look to make mental health tools and digital therapeutics accessible to anyone who needs them,” said Evers. “As we expand and activate our strategic partnerships, Brad brings a great mix of compassion and experience at this pivotal moment in our development.”

Before joining Sanofi, Gescheider was Vice President of Business Development and Market Intelligence at Constant Therapy Health, where he oversaw the digital therapeutics company’s strategic business partnerships and overall market development. Gescheider has also held senior commercial strategy and operations roles at GE Healthcare, McKesson and PatientsLikeMe.

“The healthcare industry is gaining a greater degree of sophistication in understanding what moves the needle for patients, but at its core, delivering repeatable, quality outcomes is dependent on connection and engagement,” said Gescheider. “Woebot is distinguished in its ability to create meaningful engagement with patients. It’s not just scalable, it can be the bridge to real and tangible benefit throughout the patient journey. That’s why I’m so excited to be here.”

Gescheider holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Southern Methodist University. He is an advisor to BrightInsight, the leading SaMD platform provider, and previously served as a board member on the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s Medical Advisory Panel and at the Office of the National Coordinator’s (ONC) Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).

