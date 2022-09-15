XTM Signs Food Group, Foodtastic With More Than 21 Brands and 712 Locations

XTM Is Endorsed and Begins Rollout With Milestones and Prime Pubs

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PAID #Fintech—XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech innovator disseminating earned wages and providing gratuity access to contract workers, hospitality, personal care and service staff, is pleased to announce it has signed a corporate agreement with Foodtastic, a leader in the restaurant franchising business that provides development, marketing, operations and finance for more than 700 restaurants with sales in excess of $700 MM.

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos & Pepe’s, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Au Coq, Rotisseries Fusée, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, La Chambre, L’Gros Luxe, Gatto Matto and Bacaro.

“This group fits naturally into our ecosystem,” said Marilyn Schaffer CEO, XTM Inc. “Foodtastic is progressive, innovative and an industry leader and we’ve got the solution to support them. We are saving our clients hundreds to thousands of dollars per month with the advantages of our restaurant technology making us proud of the difference we are making in the industry and equally proud of our enviable client roster.”

“XTM’s Today™ program is a material way for us to continue to offer value to our franchisees,” said Gerry Kakaroubus, VP, Operations, Foodtastic. “The program saves time, money, resources, the risk of fraud, and human error. This will be presented to our franchisees at no cost for implementation, daily access to the payment platform and customer service. It’s a win-win.”

About Foodtastic

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator helping businesses disseminate and their workers access earned wages and gratuities instantly. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of employees in restaurants, salons and service positions across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our payment platform is used at no charge by businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency, helps attract and retain a workforce with a bespoke user experience designed specifically for employees, contract staff and workers in restaurants and personal care services.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, the success of XTM’s intended geographic and business expansions, the success of XTM’s new market relationships, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

