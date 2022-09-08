Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that President and CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET. The conference is being held on September 12 – 14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at IR Events & Presentations | Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com

(YTEN-G)

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]
FischTank PR

