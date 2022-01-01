Zebra Technologies’ MotionWorks Enterprise Integrates with ServiceNow to Improve Workflow Visibility

MotionWorks Enterprise data available on the Now Platform® empowers businesses with actionable insights

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that MotionWorks Enterprise data can be integrated with the ServiceNow®Hardware Asset Management (HAM) solution. The integration will allow a broader range of transportation and logistics providers, manufacturers, retailers and healthcare organizations to track and trace their physical assets and turn that data into actionable business insights.

By leveraging real-time location capture technologies like RFID and Bluetooth® Low-Energy (BLE), the Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise platform collects, manages and analyzes data from tagged resources including personnel, equipment and supplies. The integration of the ServiceNow® HAM solution with MotionWorks Enterprise data will allow organizations to track and manage the lifecycle of their physical assets like vehicles, tools and equipment, and automatically capture their movement, location and state. MotionWorks Enterprise captures asset data as business workflows trigger events which are directly integrated into the ServiceNow® HAM management console for enhanced visibility of every tagged asset.

“Organizations leveraging Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise data and HAM Integration give a performance edge to their workers by closing the gap between their physical assets and business goals in collaborative workflows,” said Brent Brown, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Location Technologies, Zebra Technologies. “Location solutions help businesses create smart, data-powered environments that reflect systems of reality better than traditional systems of record — empowering them to maximize the value of their workforce and optimize business processes.”

Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise is designed to help companies create and manage their operational workflows digitally by tracking tagged resources across an entire organization, from a single location to sites across the globe. Businesses can find Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise data on the Now Platform®.

“The combination of Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise solution with our Hardware Asset Management platform will empower users with unique and invaluable business insights to improve operational efficiency,” said German Bertot, Vice President and General Manager, ITAM, ServiceNow. “By intelligently connecting people, assets and data, Zebra and ServiceNow are helping our shared customers make better business-critical decisions.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise data is available on the Now Platform ® , enabling manufacturers, retailers, transportation and logistics providers and healthcare organizations to track and trace their physical assets and turn that data into actionable business insights.

, enabling manufacturers, retailers, transportation and logistics providers and healthcare organizations to track and trace their physical assets and turn that data into actionable business insights. The ServiceNow HAM ® solution will carry the MotionWorks Enterprise data feed in a single integrated management console enabling businesses to automatically capture movement, state and location data of tagged assets and easily track and manage the lifecycle of material assets.

solution will carry the MotionWorks Enterprise data feed in a single integrated management console enabling businesses to automatically capture movement, state and location data of tagged assets and easily track and manage the lifecycle of material assets. MotionWorks automatically collects, manages and analyzes data from tagged resources including personnel, equipment, and supplies by leveraging automated intelligence and real-time location technologies like RFID and BLE to provide the information needed to improve business workflows.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

