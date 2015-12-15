Achilles Therapeutics Co-founder Professor Charles Swanton to Participate in Expert Roundtable Highlighting Pivotal Nature of Neoantigens as Targets in Cancer Cell Therapy

Professor Swanton joins Achilles SAB member Dr. Christopher Klebanoff and Dr. John Haanen on the key opinion leader panel to discuss neoantigens as valuable immunotherapy targets

Virtual Roundtable to take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM UK

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that its Co-founder Charles Swanton, MD, PhD, FRS, FRCP from the Francis Crick Institute & UCL, and Scientific Advisory Board member Christopher Klebanoff from Memorial Sloan Kettering will join John Haanen, MD from the Netherlands Cancer Institute on a Neoantigen Expert Roundtable to discuss the importance of neoantigens as targets in solid tumor cell therapy.

The virtual panel will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm UK and will be moderated by LifeSci Partners Managing Director, Neil Canavan. The panel will highlight neoantigens as valuable targets in immunotherapy, neoantigen discovery, selection, and prediction, and tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies as a platform for mobilizing neoantigen reactive T cells.

A live Q&A session will follow the roundtable discussion. To register for the event, please click here.

About the Panelists

Professor Charles Swanton, MD, PhD, FRS, FRCP from the Francis Crick Institute & UCL is Chief Investigator of the CRUK TRACERx clinical study investigating the genetic basis of lung cancer evolution and is also co-director of the CRUK Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence. His work as a clinician scientist in tumor evolution has helped identify clonal neoantigens, a novel class of tumor antigens present on all tumor cells but absent from healthy tissue. This emerging target class has become the focus of new therapeutic strategies for the management of metastatic and drug resistant cancers.

Dr. John Haanen is the Chief Scientific Officer of Immunotherapy at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Professor of Translational Immunotherapy of Cancer. Dr. Haanen’s research includes cellular therapies for solid tumors, neoadjuvant immunotherapies, and biomarker research. His clinical specialty is in melanoma and other skin cancers, kidney cancer and the management of immune-related adverse events.

Dr. Christopher Klebanoff is a cellular immunologist and medical oncologist specializing in the development of T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. His lab has contributed to the mechanistic understanding of how lymphodepletion enhances adoptive immunotherapies and how T cell differentiation status influences cellular persistence and clinical outcomes.

Neil Canavan is a Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors and veteran science journalist with over 20 years of experience, who leverages his network for KOL events such as 1st Thought, Benchtop Bios (LifeSci’s podcast platform), and related platforms. Neil holds a master’s degree in molecular biology from Rutgers University.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary AI-Powered PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

