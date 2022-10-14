ACS Receives BOA Award Providing Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) for DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#d2sam–Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) is proud to announce receiving an award to the basic ordering agreement (BOA) providing Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) for the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. This BOA is a decentralized vehicle that streamlines rapid procurement and agile delivery of AI data readiness capabilities for Defense AI initiatives. The streamlined methodologies implemented will benefit both industry and government partners by increasing competition and flexibility for each task order.

The successful use of AI depends critically on the availability of quality data that can be used to build reliable AI-enabled systems. The DRAID vehicle will address the entire data lifecycle, from collection, through pre-processing, up to before AI system creation. It will also support AI-specific requirements, including unique challenges in operationalizing data for AI. DRAID is also customizable; it enables the selection of a custom subset of AI data readiness services to meet individual needs. ACS will leverage our DeepGovernance® practice and D2SAM® approach to help DoD customers to prepare for rapid and agile AI technologies.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

ABOUT D2SAM®

ACS’s Data-Driven Secure Agile Methodology (D2SAM®) is a framework of engineering and non-technical tools, processes, and techniques supported by an underlying model-based infrastructure, data environment, and process library. The D2SAM® Framework is organized into four cyclical quadrants that reflect the continuous delivery of services and systems to customers. ACS envisions our customers being on a continual journey through strategy, design, transition, and operations (SDTO) cycles leading towards their future goals and operational outcomes. Learn more at https://www.assured-consulting.com/blog/2021/12/17/acs-announces-trademark-registration-of-d2sam

