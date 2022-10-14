Altavair to Lease 10 Converted Airbus A330-300 Freighter Aircraft to Amazon Air

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altavair L.P., a leader in commercial aviation finance, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to lease 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft to Amazon Air. The aircraft will be delivered following freighter conversion by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, a joint venture between ST Engineering Aerospace and Airbus. The aircraft are owned by funds and accounts managed by KKR, with Altavair acting as lease servicer. The first of the A330 freighters will be placed in service with Amazon Air in late 2023.

“We are thrilled to have presented this opportunity to Amazon Air and look forward to growing this relationship further,” said Steve Rimmer, CEO of Altavair. “Our ability to execute this complex transaction in a challenging environment for the aviation industry is a testament to our decades of experience leasing cargo aircraft, our team’s creativity and KKR’s ongoing support of our strategy. We are very appreciative that Amazon Air placed its confidence with the Altavair team to make this transaction a reality.”

“Together with Altavair, we are happy to support Amazon with this transaction, which marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to build relationships with leading carriers around the world,” said Patrick Clancy and Andrew Peisch, Directors at KKR.

“We’re pleased to work with Altavair,” said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air. “The team’s expertise and tenure in the industry make them an excellent partner, which enables us to focus on operational excellence to deliver on customer promises.”

KKR Capital Markets and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) acted as Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers, and MUFG acted as Structuring Agent and Hedge Provider in this transaction.

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $10 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

