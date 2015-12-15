ALTR Announces Promotion of James Beecham to Chief Executive Officer

Company Co-founder to lead next phase of expansion and growth

James Beecham

Austin, Texas (October 10, 2022)— ALTR, innovator of automated cloud data control and security solutions, today announced that company Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer James Beecham has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Beecham will leverage his technical acumen and passion for the industry and the business to lead the company’s next phase of accelerated expansion. Additionally, the company appointed Co-founder and Vice President Engineering, Chris Struttmann, to the Chief Technology Officer position. Previous CEO David Sikora will remain actively involved with ALTR as a Board Director, CEO Advisor and continued financial investor.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this role for the company I helped found. We have an un-paralleled opportunity ahead with a highly differentiated software platform and one of the best software engineering teams in the modern data stack,” said Mr. Beecham. “I’m looking forward to disrupting the market further with our rapidly growing slate of customers and revolutionary data control and security solutions.”

Since Mr. Sikora took the helm in 2018, ALTR raised two venture funding rounds, grew its customer base from a standing start to more than 200 with nearly 100% retention, achieved a compounded annual revenue growth rate of more than 300%, established its innovation credentials with more than 30 issued patents, and expanded into Australia and the European Union.

Two years ago, ALTR shifted its focus to where data is moving: the accelerating Cloud Data Warehouse market. ALTR’s investment in the Cloud Data Warehouse market leader Snowflake helped achieve “Snowflake Premier Partner” status in less than seven months and earned it a spot in the “Snowflake Certified for Financial Services” competency and Native Application launches at Snowflake Summit 2022. ALTR is also the frontrunner in the “Product-Led Growth” (PLG) model in the Data Governance space with its free plan – the only free-for-life option in the market. The company is now ideally positioned to become the leader in the Data Governance market for Cloud Data Warehouse applications.

“James and I have worked very closely together for over 4 years, and he’s more than ready to take on these new executive responsibilities,” said Mr. Sikora. “ALTR has positioned itself as a leader in the emerging data access governance and data security space, and the future for the company is very bright. I look forward to continuing to work with James and the team to realize ALTR’s full potential.”

“ALTR’s innovative technology is changing the Data Governance and Data Security marketplace,” said John Stafford, ALTR Board Director and lead investor. “The strategic decisions to invest in the Cloud Data Warehouse market, as well as a PLG go-to-market model, are accelerating our success across multiple dimensions, creating the optimal conditions to make this transition. James is an incredibly talented executive, and I have complete confidence in his ability to take the baton and drive ALTR to new levels of success.”

About ALTR

ALTR is the only automated data access control and security solution that allows you to easily govern and protect sensitive data in the cloud – to get more data to more users in less time. Hundreds of companies and thousands of users leverage ALTR’s platform to gain unparalleled visibility into data usage, automate data access controls and policy enforcement, and secure data with patented rate-limiting and tokenization-as-a-service, all in minutes instead of months. ALTR’s partner ecosystem integrations enable scalable on-premises-to-cloud protection. To learn more, visit ALTR.com. To get the ALTR Free plan for Snowflake, sign up here.