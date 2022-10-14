Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2022) – Recently, American cycling apparel brand Jelenew announced its “Her for Her” co-creator project during the return of the Women’s Tour de France this year. Inspired by the return of the women’s Tour de France in 2022, the project aims to spark a dialogue on gender equality in cycling, help improve the gender balance in cycling, and promote the development of global women’s cycling. Jelenew’s mission has always been to let female cyclists’ voices be heard and encourage more women across the globe to ride and express themselves.

American cycling apparel brand Jelenew‘s “Her for Her” co-creator program creates a dialogue on gender equality in cycling. Jelenew’s mission is to help promote the development of global women’s cycling and the “Her for Her” co-creator program truly allows women to decide and choose what women want and help women’s voices be heard.

Jelenew’s Design and Creative Director Diliu says, “Jelenew believes that female cyclists and their achievements deserve to be seen and celebrated.” Since the inception of the brand, Jelenew has adhered to the principle of “created just for women.” Jelenew hopes to establish a cycling community of gender equality, increase the social influence of female cyclists, let the cycling industry hear more women’s voices, value women’s needs, achievements, and contributions in cycling, and inspire more women to participate in cycling.

To improve the experience of women cyclists and provide them with practical cycling apparel that meets women’s needs for high-performance and at the same time highlights women’s unique style, Jelenew brings French couture tailoring tradition, craftsmanship, and aesthetics to the cycling industry. And also engages in honest and direct conversations with women cyclists from all walks of life, including female cyclists, triathletes, local activists, entrepreneurs, coaches, and influencers around the globe to get an honest feedback and improvements for the company’s products. The company listened and made notes to all suggestions and feedback on functionality, tailoring, material selection, color, pattern and everything else. These authentic feedbacks are the core strength of Jelenew’s product development. This women-centered feedback based R&D model is crucial for Jelenew to keep pushing for the best products and make female cyclists’ voices and opinions truly heard and adapted.

Jelenew’s co-creators are women from all over the world and across different industries, what unites women is a passion for cycling and actions to inspire more women to get on bikes and promote the women’s cycling movement. Women are also invaluable for helping and inspiring Jelenew to develop more women-specific cycling gear that is truly suitable for women’s ergonomics and with an aerodynamic fit. “At the same time, Jelenew welcome more passionate, influential, and professional female cyclists to join us the co-creators to help spread the love of cycling to more women with Jelenew,” Diliu said.

Jelenew is the world’s first haute couture professional cycling brand for women. Based in the US and designed in Paris, France., Jelenew brings forward professional cycling apparel that combines scientifically tested cycling functionality with haute couture tradition and cutting-edge aesthetics. Jelenew aims to develop professional and flattering cycling apparel for women of all shapes and sizes worldwide.

