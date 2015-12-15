Apex Makes History with the Advent of Zero-Gas Blockchain

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – Apex is a community-run platform powered by the native coin Omnia ($OMNIA), hosting decentralized applications in a gas-free environment. Recently, it has launched a Zero – Gas Blockchain.

Apex is a blockchain developed by OmniaVerse. In the recent expansion, the company has developed and introduced a zero-gas network into the blockchain industry. It comes with features like scalable speeds, industry security, and provides suitable breeding grounds for entrepreneurs looking to build a web3 company.

The projects hosted on the Apex network have executed its services and now they are having the results of it. The first company to launch on Apex was the all-in-one platform Sphynx Labs, which has achieved a significant percent of increase in market cap since launch.

In addition, the second project to launch on the Apex chain is the innovation platform “From Unknown to Infinity” (Xto8). Xto8 held their presale on October 10th, which sold out in 45 minutes, raising a total of USD 125k.

Apex blockchain is providing the uptime, horizontal and vertical scalability, and enterprise-grade security. One of the exciting features discussed throughout the web3 sector is the ZERO-GAS fee. Any transaction on Apex, whether it be a wallet-to-wallet transfer, trading on a DEX, or playing one of their newly released games, has zero gas fees. One of the Apex project leaders’ states their new development,

“It’s features like this that open the door for a new wave of innovation to permanently disrupt web3.”

Consequently, the team is taking a different approach to increase utility and security on Apex through project vetting and onboarding. The team at Apex wants to maintain quality standards on their blockchain, so they have implemented an application and review process before project onboarding. Their goal is to onboard unique projects that provide real utility and, at the same time, create a safe and secure environment for users.

About Sphynx Labs

Sphynx Labs is a platform in innovative web3 technology, providing a comprehensive all-in-one crypto platform. Apex and Sphynx Labs have recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement, and Sphynx will serve as the official DEX (Decentralized Exchange) for the Apex Blockchain.

About From Unknown to Infinity

Xto8 is a unique platform where anyone can share an idea and use the community-driven platform to discuss, brainstorm, and build a product/service. With Xto8, you can share an idea, create a team, and find professionals, users, investors, and supporters.

About Apex Blockchain

It has built its custom blockchain from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for its users. Apex will host the OmniaVerse ecosystem and is the ideal blockchain solution for other developers to launch their projects.

Apex is here to serve if potential blockchain technology users are looking to launch a project. Find out more on how to start your blockchain journey today at https://theapexchain.org/. Visit the following links for further information:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Sphynx Lab | Xto8

