Applied Delivers New Digital Agency Innovation to Support Agency Growth and Productivity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced the innovative enhancements across its Digital Agency portfolio. Announced at the annual Applied Net conference, the latest advancements support accelerated sales and marketing opportunities and simpler workflows with higher quality delivery, simpler user experiences, and expanded capabilities via integrated partners.

Core Automation

The latest enhancements to Applied Epic streamline end-user and administrator workflows, reducing effort and expense in both operations and IT. In addition, security has been enhanced with support for Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Data Prefill (Browser Enhancement): Use automated address suggestions and duplicate checking when entering account and client names into text fields in Epic Browser to simplify daily work.

Use automated address suggestions and duplicate checking when entering account and client names into text fields in Epic Browser to simplify daily work. In-product release notes (Browser Enhancement): Stay up to date about the latest product enhancements via pop-up notifications in Epic Browser.

Stay up to date about the latest product enhancements via pop-up notifications in Epic Browser. Ivans Download Transactions Access: Gain direct, filterable access to download transactions from Ivans Download via Applied Epic’s Download Results screen, making it easier and faster for agents to find processed transactions.

Gain direct, filterable access to download transactions from Ivans Download via Applied Epic’s Download Results screen, making it easier and faster for agents to find processed transactions. Rolling Income Statement: Create existing Income Statement and Income Statement Comparison reports over both fixed and rolling time periods in Applied Epic, making financial analysis easier and more flexible.

Create existing Income Statement and Income Statement Comparison reports over both fixed and rolling time periods in Applied Epic, making financial analysis easier and more flexible. Security Additions: Improve security with SSO now and position for MFA when they are ready via Applied Epic’s integration with a customer’s preferred identity provider service. Additionally, encryption and Transport Layer Security (TLS) implementations provide state-of-the-art data protection.

Commercial Lines

The latest enhancements to Applied’s commercial lines products further enable the digitalization and automation of policy proposals and a coordinated application experience between agents and insureds. Additionally, the acquisition of Tarmika provides agents access to industry-leading, real-time commercial lines quoting technology and its panel of commercial lines products.

Travelers Digital Delivery: Access proposals Travelers sends back via the Ivans API for digital submissions in Indio, enabling time savings in preparing a proposal for an insured.

Access proposals Travelers sends back via the Ivans API for digital submissions in Indio, enabling time savings in preparing a proposal for an insured. Multiple Market Submissions: Send submission updates to multiple markets simultaneously in Indio, saving time and reducing effort.

Send submission updates to multiple markets simultaneously in Indio, saving time and reducing effort. Client Uploads and Revisions : Ask clients to review documents for a submission in Indio, as well as upload revised versions of a document within the client portal.

: Ask clients to review documents for a submission in Indio, as well as upload revised versions of a document within the client portal. Tarmika Acquisition: Access simple, modern commercial lines quoting workflows and a robust product panel with Tarmika.

Sales and Marketing

The latest enhancements to Applied Epic for Salesforce and Applied Marketing Automation further enable agents to keep customers engaged and producers connected, enables agencies to drive customer acquisition and retention.

Attachment Component Preview: Preview attachments directly in areas, such as Account and Policy, within Applied Epic for Salesforce.

Preview attachments directly in areas, such as Account and Policy, within Applied Epic for Salesforce. Applied Epic Marketing Submission Integration : View new and renewal opportunities, quotes, and proposals in Applied Epic when a marketing submission is created in Salesforce, enabling producers to better communicate prospect needs for submissions.

: View new and renewal opportunities, quotes, and proposals in Applied Epic when a marketing submission is created in Salesforce, enabling producers to better communicate prospect needs for submissions. Producer/Broker Commissions Integration: See projected commissions within Applied Epic for Salesforce by integrating producer/broker commission information on lines.

See projected commissions within Applied Epic for Salesforce by integrating producer/broker commission information on lines. Multiple Domains: Manage campaigns and content across multiple brands in Applied Marketing Automation, while keeping a clear distinction between each brand.

Manage campaigns and content across multiple brands in Applied Marketing Automation, while keeping a clear distinction between each brand. Pre-Built Drip Campaigns: Send a series of automated emails to a predefined email list at a specific date and time via Applied Marketing Automation, allowing agents to easily stay in touch and deliver relevant content. Contacts meeting the list criteria are automatically added to the list and sent the initial email, followed by the other programmed emails in their predetermined timing.

Send a series of automated emails to a predefined email list at a specific date and time via Applied Marketing Automation, allowing agents to easily stay in touch and deliver relevant content. Contacts meeting the list criteria are automatically added to the list and sent the initial email, followed by the other programmed emails in their predetermined timing. “Read More” Push to Website: Link content in a one-off or campaign email with a “Read More” button that takes readers to the content’s location on their website for tracking and enhanced engagement via Applied Marketing Automation.

Customer Self-Service

A new innovative design and enhancements to Applied CSR24 further enable agents to enhance their customer experience and staff productivity through greater integration with other Applied applications.

Applied Pay Integration: Access the Applied Pay registration process directly from within Applied CSR24, providing customers a single access point to pay by credit card or ACH.

Access the Applied Pay registration process directly from within Applied CSR24, providing customers a single access point to pay by credit card or ACH. Indio SSO Integration: Directly link to the insured items in Indio from Applied CSR24, giving insureds a single site to visit and handle insurance needs.

Directly link to the insured items in Indio from Applied CSR24, giving insureds a single site to visit and handle insurance needs. Marketing Automation Integration: Share a single piece of Applied Marketing Automation content with a single contact directly through the Applied CSR24 portal.

Share a single piece of Applied Marketing Automation content with a single contact directly through the Applied CSR24 portal. Mobile Insured Redesign: Gain an improved user experience with enhanced usability and a modern look and feel to Applied CSR24’s user interface.

“Digital connectivity is at the heart of insurance innovation. Without it, challenges arise for agents, carriers and their customers because of inefficient processes, unnecessary paperwork, long cycle times and disconnected means of sharing information,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “At Applied, we are anchored by our commitment to delivering simple, practical innovation that connects each stage of the client journey and policy lifecycle, creating the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance to help our customers compete and win at digital speed.”

