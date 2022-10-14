Asset Guardian Solutions Limited appoints Stephanie Calder as Chief Commercial Officer

Edinburgh, Scotland – 21 September 2022 – Asset Guardian Solutions Limited (AGSL), a leading innovator in protecting Industrial Automation and Control Systems software, today announced that it has appointed Stephanie Calder to the position of Chief Commercial Officer.

In Stephanie’s new role as CCO, she will oversee all commercial aspects of the company, from marketing and lead generation, through business development and sales, to contract negotiations and awards.

This is a significant expansion of AGSL, especially on the commercial side. It will prepare the company to move to the next level, providing significant growth within the company. In conjunction with this new role of CCO, AGSL have also restructured the entire company in order to be ready for the challenges ahead, in view of plans to more than double its turnover in the next three years.

This move will allow AGSL to pursue more opportunities throughout the world, adding new geographical areas and industries to its customer base. It will drive development and help AGSL to meet new opportunities, while continuing to provide ever-improving features and services for all customers. It will also add significant momentum to AGSL’s growing Solutions Partner network, facilitating both geographical and technological expansion of its in-house expertise.

Calder brings extensive expertise in sales and software

Originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, Stephanie has 16 years of experience in sales, as well as 10 years of software-related experience, focusing on inspection, training, and the renewable industries.

Ewan McAllister, CEO of AGSL said, “Asset Guardian has been expanding its reach both in terms of the sectors we operate in and the geographical locations our products are now reaching. We are now at a stage that to continue this momentum, we need to reshape the company to meet the demands of today and the future. With this in mind, we are delighted and excited to welcome Stephanie. Stephanie joins us in the senior role of Chief Commercial Officer and will be heavily involved in the future growth of Asset Guardian. She brings with her a wealth of experience and drive that will fit well into the Asset Guardian culture.”

About Asset Guardian Solutions Limited

Established in 2004, AGSL is dedicated to protecting the integrity of Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS) software. The extensive functionality of Asset Guardian comprises of five categories: Compliance Management, Configuration Change Management, Disaster Recovery, Obsolescence Management and Cyber Security Management.

The Asset Guardian Solution allows users to comply with both ISO and IEC standards, government directives and industry best practices in relation to the management and control of their industrial control systems.

AGSL successfully serves customers in Africa, Asia, East Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the Unites States of America.

