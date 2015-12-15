Atreca Announces Poster Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced two poster presentations at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting, being held November 8-12 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details are as follows:

Title: Interim Clinical Update of the Phase 1b Trial of ATRC-101 as Monotherapy or in Combination with Pembrolizumab for Select Advanced Solid Tumors

Poster / Abstract Number: 717

Date / Time: November 10 – November 11, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Title: Discovery and Pre-Clinical Development of a Novel and Differentiated EphA2-Targeted Antibody in Multiple Bispecific Formats

Poster / Abstract Number: 1194

Date / Time: November 10 – November 11, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

The ATRC-101 poster presentation is a trial-in-progress update and will not include new clinical data. Full text of the abstracts are available on the SITC website and the posters will be made available on the Company’s website at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 10th.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting a novel ribonucleoprotein complex, as well as ATRC-301, an antibody drug conjugate targeting a novel epitope on EphA2. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients, and ATRC-301 is in IND-enabling studies. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

This release contains statements regarding matters that are not historical facts that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101, ATRC-301, and our preclinical and clinical plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

