Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week Rolls into Boston October 10

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–Top suppliers and users of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and logistics automation convene in Boston next week (October 10-13) for the AMR & Logistics Week. Organized by the Association for Advancing Automation, the event features the latest innovations in one of the fastest growing segments in automation today. Dozens of exhibits, in-person demos and conference sessions offer insights and best practices to help users from any industry get the most out of the flexible, cost-effective and scalable tools.

AMRs are becoming increasingly compelling for managing material transport and other logistics applications in today’s competitive and challenging business environment. According to recent analyst reports, revenue from autonomous mobile robots hit nearly $3 billion in 2021, with close to 2 million AMRs predicted to be installed globally by 2025.

“As e-commerce continues to boom and companies across nearly every segment struggle to find workers to fill the dull, dirty and dangerous jobs, the autonomous mobile robot market has skyrocketed as a way to move materials around warehouses, manufacturing facilities and even hospitals, schools and airports,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “AMR & Logistics Week is an ideal forum for companies that want to learn firsthand how to get the most out of these tools to increase efficiencies and stay competitive. We look forward to another great show!”

Event highlights include opening session from Amazon Robotics, keynotes from Boston Dynamics, roundtables with other leading vendors and users alike

Highlights of the event include keynotes on “mobility, perception and manipulation of mobile robots by Kevin Blankespoor of Boston Dynamics, the creator of Spot, the agile, dog-like mobile robot, as well as an opening session by Mikell Taylor of Amazon Robotics on building collaborative robotic systems at scale.” Roundtables featuring vendors and users include:

From the Warehouse to the Factory Floor and Beyond: Trends in Mobile Robotics and Automation with speakers from DHL, Procter & Gamble, Arendai and Cascadia Capital.

Productization and Scaling for Next Generation Automation (Cambridge Consultants; Dexterity; 3M; Kuka)

Standardization Efforts for Mobile Robot Interoperability (MassRobotics, Vecna Robotics, Locus Robotics, InOrbit)

Other sessions include:

The Best of Both Worlds: The Future of AGVs and AMRs (David Northup, OTTO Motors)

Smart Automation: How to Prevent a Single Point of Failure in Managing AMR Fleets (Andreas Boedenauer, Agilox)

Mobile Cobots Unlock Greater Flexibility and Agility (Tim DeRosett, Brooks Automation)

Assumption in AMR Behaviors: How Human Expectations Have Impacted How Robots Plan (Russell Toris, Zebra Technologies)

Using Warehouse Robotics Business Intelligence to Optimize Productivity (Jason Walker, Locus Robotics)

Wireless charging: Safe and Robust Power Supply for Large AMR Fleets (Matthieu Ebert, Wiferion North America)

Industrial Mobile Robot Safety: A Look at the R15.08 Safety Standard and Risk Assessment (Melonee Wise, Zebra Technologies )

Going Commercial: Functional safety for AMRs in Commercial Spaces (Pablo Molina, Avidbots)

The ABCs about AMRs: What You Need to Know Before the Big Deployment (Mark Joppru, Mobile Industrial Robots)

The full agenda of conference sessions can be found online.

Experience AMRs in Action on the demo floor

In addition to exhibitor booths and conference sessions, attendees can see the AMRs in action at the AMR Demo area of the show floor. Participating companies include Mobile Industrial Robots, Locus Robotics, MUL Technologies, Mass Robotics, InOrbit, Otto Motors and Bosch Rexroth Corporation.

Registration for AMR & Logistics Week and Other A3 Conferences

The AMR & Logistics Week is co-located in Boston with The Vision Show, North America’s largest machine vision & imaging show. A3’s other educational conferences include:

A3’s Business Forum (January 16-18, 2023, in Orlando), an annual networking event for robotics, vision & imaging, motion control & motors, and artificial intelligence industry professionals.

The Automate Show (May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit), the largest and most inspiring showcase of automation in North America.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent nearly 1,100 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the International Robotics Safety Conference, the AI & Smart Automation Conference, Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week, The Vision Show

