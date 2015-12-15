Avana Wallet Launches Solana Wallet for iOS and Android

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – Avana Wallet (https://www.avanawallet.com) announced the launch of its new Solana wallet mobile app for the growing global community of Solana users. Avana Wallet’s mobile app features an easy-to-use and powerful interface to interact with the Solana blockchain. Avana Wallet mobile app supports iOS and Android devices, and it is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Certain products such as minting Solana NFTs are available with in-app purchases.

The Solana wallet mobile app offers an easy-to-use and customized experience. From collecting Solana NFTs to sending and receiving blockchain payments with Solana Pay, Avana Wallet enables its users to interact with a wide range of Solana applications. Avana Wallet is a self-custody Solana wallet, which means its users retain full control over their Solana accounts and third parties never have access to the private keys.

“Our Solana wallet app for iOS and Android extends Avana Wallet’s browser extension to mobile devices. Solana users can interact with the blockchain on-the-go and stay connected to on-chain events from anywhere,” said Patrick McGlynn, CEO and founder of Avana Wallet.

Avana Wallet’s mobile app integrates Solana Pay, a new decentralized payments framework built on Solana. Solana Pay creates the foundation for direct merchant-to-consumer relationships that are truly peer-to-peer and operate on a decentralized network. Merchants are able to connect directly with consumers and confirm payments in seconds for less than one penny. Avana Wallet makes it easy to use Solana Pay by creating and processing Solana pay invoices. Users can create and send customized payment URLs and QR codes accessible in-app and on Avana Wallet’s website.

“Solana Pay is a core feature in our Solana wallet mobile app. Users can send and request Solana SOL, USDC, and other Solana SPL tokens with their mobile devices. Solana Pay offers businesses and consumers an efficient and cost-effective way to send and receive instant global payments,” said Patrick McGlynn. “We look forward to rolling out more features in the near-term. We appreciate all of the feedback and feature requests from our users. We are laser-focused on delivering value and a great user experience.”

In addition to Solana Pay, the mobile app enables users to collect, trade, send, and burn Solana NFTs. Users can send, swap, stake, and receive Solana SOL and SPL tokens. Avana Wallet offers native integration of Jupiter Aggregator for Solana token swaps, and Marinade Finance for Solana staking. Users can sync their Solana wallet accounts across multiple devices using Avana Wallet’s secure Cloud Sync.

About Solana

Solana is an open-source blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. Solana has grown tremendously since its launch and it is now one of the largest blockchains ranked by market capitalization. Solana can handle 60,000 transactions per second currently, and it has the potential to scale higher in the future. Most transactions processed on Solana cost less than one penny to confirm. Solana has quickly become a popular blockchain for NFT collectors and creators given the low transaction costs.

About Avana Wallet

Avana Wallet is a Solana blockchain non-custodial wallet that enables users to connect with Web3 decentralized applications (dapps), DeFi, NFT marketplaces, blockchain gaming, and more. Avana Wallet users can send, swap, stake, and receive crypto using the Solana network. Avana Wallet is available in more than 30 languages. Avana Wallet offers a browser extension for desktops and a mobile app for mobile devices. Read more about Solana Pay.

