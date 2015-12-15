Be Part of History in the Design Automation Conference’s Diamond Anniversary Year

Topic areas in the 60th gathering include Design, EDA, Embedded Systems, Autonomous Systems, AI, Intellectual Property, Security and Design on Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the 60 years since the Design Automation Conference (DAC) was founded, the world has evolved from highly specialized, building-sized computers to digital technologies that power every aspect of our lives in countless form factors.

Along the way, whether it was SPICE, high-level description languages, CAD breakthroughs, artificial intelligence workloads, smart phones or autonomous vehicles, the foundations of future innovation have been laid out at DAC’s annual gatherings. This year, you have a chance to participate in history, as DAC gathers for the 60th time to celebrate its storied past and look, as ever, to the future.

DAC, the premier event devoted to the design and design automation of electronic chips to systems, call for contributions is now open. The 60th DAC will be held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, from July 9 -13, 2023. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2023, which is being held July 11–13 at Moscone North and South halls.

You have the opportunity to share your knowledge and technical expertise with a diverse audience eager to incorporate new insights to help them deliver innovation into areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), high-performance computing, mobile technologies, automotive and more.

The DAC 2022 Technical Program Committee, led by the 60th General Chair, Jörg Henkel, of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Vice Chair, Vivek De of Intel, Technical Program Chair, Renu Mehra of Synopsys and Technical Program Co-chair, David Pan of the University of Texas is soliciting high-quality submissions on design research, design practices and design automation for the following tracks and sessions:

Submissions are also being sought for special sessions, poster sessions, and works-in-progress. For more information visit submission topics categories.

“DAC has thrived for 60 years because it’s the industry’s only conference that brings together diverse groups – technical and academic researchers, government policy makers and industry designers and developers,” said Jörg Henkel, 60th DAC General Chair. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re fresh out of college, working at a government agency or a veteran at systems design: DAC is where you can share and debate ideas, results and designs, network and collaborate to invent tomorrow. And you’re not going to want to miss the 60th DAC.”

Looking back, when DAC was formed, GM and IBM had just introduced the DAC-1 mainframe (Design Augmented by Computer). Eight years later the first single-chip microprocessor came from Intel, which didn’t exist in 1963. The 1980s saw the first laptop (Epson HX-20), first cell phones (Motorola), and lithium-ion batteries invented. Digital audio and video recorders came in the 1990s, the smart phone in the 2000s. Over the decades, papers accepted to DAC have contributed to these inventions and detailed advances in everything from verification and synthesis to memory innovations, the rise of the system-on-chip (SoC) methodology and open-source hardware to autonomous workloads and cellular communications.

“It’s not only an honor to submit your work to DAC, but also the future gets invented,” continued Jörg. “We look forward to seeing your contributions this year and watching you contribute to history.”

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 100 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies, and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 175 of the leading and emerging EDA, intellectual property (IP) design infrastructure and electronic design ecosystem providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and is supported by ACM’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (IEEE CEDA).

