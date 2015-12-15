Betacom Recognized for Industrial IoT Innovation in the 2022 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

Private wireless network innovator recognized in leading independent market intelligence organization award program

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wireless pioneer Betacom, an accelerator of Industry 4.0 through private 5G wireless networks, today announced that its Betacom 5G as a Service (5GaaS) has been selected as the winner of the “Industrial IoT Solution of the Year” award for the Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

“Private 4G/5G wireless networks have incredible potential to revolutionize the way that many industries, including transportation, manufacturing, and logistics, conduct their business and accelerate progress as they continue to move into Industry 4.0,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “Betacom is leading the industry with its innovation in providing managed solutions that enable Industry 4.0 affordably, securely and reliably. Congratulations to the entire Betacom team for taking home the ‘Industrial IoT Solution of the Year’ award for 2022.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including 5G, Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart City. The program attracts thousands of award nominations throughout the world. Winning products and companies are selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” solutions for each mobile technology.

Private 4G/5G networks are changing the way that many industries conduct business and are helping to accelerate progress as organizations implement their Industry 4.0 strategies. However, design, deployment and management of these complex networks can be strong barriers to realizing the benefits. Betacom 5G as a Service enables enterprises of all sizes to eliminate these barriers.

“We are thrilled our service is being recognized at a critical time when many enterprises are looking to enable their Industry 4.0 plans,” says Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. “Today’s recognition underscores Betacom’s ability to help organizations advance their Industrial IoT strategies, manage their limited resources, and embrace new business models in the process.”

This recognition closely follows Betacom being named to The Puget Sound Business Journal’s 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. This list provides a unique snapshot of what businesses in the state thrived during the pandemic, and the companies on this year’s list grew revenue by 153% on average between 2019 and 2021.

Betacom offers the first fully managed private 5G network, building on its long history as a primary outdoor and indoor DAS vendor to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., the company has offices in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Boston, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. Its private 5G wireless service is the first managed service of its kind in the United States. For more information, visit www.betacom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

