Boehringer Ingelheim Extends the Use of Medidata Rave for Electronic Data Capture in Clinical Trials

Collaboration Includes Industry-Leading Technologies and Decentralized Clinical Trial Capabilities to Increase Study Efficiency and Patient Engagement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, and Boehringer Ingelheim today announced a five-year renewal of their collaboration in the wider area of electronic data capture. The new agreement extends the use of Rave EDC for Boehringer Ingelheim’s clinical trials worldwide and includes myMedidata, Medidata’s suite of innovative patient-facing technologies focused on enhancing patient centricity and diversity in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).

The agreement adds to Boehringer Ingelheim’s focus on engaging patients in a meaningful way by providing Medidata’s scalable patient-centered capabilities. This includes the myMedidata patient portal, a single-destination web-based platform, which provides access to electronic consent, electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), and myMedidata LIVE video investigator/patient visits.

“As industry leaders, Boehringer Ingelheim and Medidata have a responsibility to innovate for the benefit of patients,” said Anthony Costello, CEO Patient Cloud at Medidata. “Boehringer Ingelheim’s global reach across therapeutic areas is a perfect match for the scalable capabilities of myMedidata and the rest of the Medidata Clinical Cloud platform. Together, we will be able to quickly improve access and diversity of participation in a wide range of clinical programs.”

The Medidata Decentralized Clinical Trials Program – the industry’s only scalable, end-to-end offering – is helping to revolutionize how individuals provide data, how drugs are shipped to patients, and how clinical trial data are managed and monitored. Most importantly, these remote technologies create opportunities to improve patient access, inclusion, and engagement across geographies, and improve patient diversity in clinical trials.

Boehringer Ingelheim has built on Medidata technologies, including Rave EDC (electronic data capture), Coder, TSDV (targeted source data verification), and Safety Gateway. Boehringer Ingelheim is also exploring Medidata AI Intelligent Trials to provide advanced analytics to improve the speed, success, and quality of clinical trials, and is benefitting from Medidata Rave Imaging technology via services contracted with the company’s imaging suppliers.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Tom Paolella



Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Affairs



+1-848-203-7596



[email protected]

Paul Oestreicher



External Communications Director



+1-917-522-4692



[email protected]