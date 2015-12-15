Boise Cascade Expands Albuquerque Distribution Center

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division today announced the acquisition of 4.67 acres of land adjacent to its Albuquerque, New Mexico branch.

The land purchase agreement was signed Monday, October 17, 2022. The existing operating facility consists of 13 acres with 78,000 sq. ft. of covered storage. This BMD location services the New Mexico, West Texas, and Juarez markets.

“The expansion will increase our diversification of customer segments in those areas as well as our ability to expand current product offerings in engineered wood products (EWP), Trex composite decking, and various other commodities,” said Arik Zonski, Albuquerque branch manager. “The additional acreage will help us grow our business as well as provide some operational efficiencies.”

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Contacts

Marketing contact: Laura Schulze, 978-670-3898

Media contact: Lisa Tschampl, 208-384-6552

