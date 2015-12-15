Bunge Announces Over 100 New Job Positions for Its Trainee and Internship Programs in North America

Opportunities are available for several areas of the company in different regions of the United States and Canada

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bunge (NYSE:BG), a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, has more than 100 positions available for trainees and interns across North America. This will be the company’s largest class of entry-level professionals to date in the region.

“This is an exciting time to begin a career at Bunge. Our teams are working on some of the world’s most pressing challenges from implementing digital solutions to ensure food is delivered where it is needed most as efficiently and sustainably as possible, to collaborating with our customers to develop tailored solutions to meet the world’s evolving nutrition needs,” said Chrystiane Junqueira, Vice President, Interim Human Resources Lead. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we are looking for individuals who can bring their passion, talent and diverse thinking to continue to make us the most innovative and dynamic company in our industry,” she continued.

Current college students pursuing an undergraduate career are encouraged to apply for Bunge’s paid internship program which will begin in 2023. Available internships span focus areas including engineering, safety, finance, government affairs, human resources and trading and give participants real-world experience.

Candidates who currently hold a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to apply for one of Bunge’s trainee programs. Trainees typically undergo a 16-18-month, project-driven rotation and are assigned a Bunge mentor. Applicants willing to relocate for the program are preferred.

Along with providing professional growth and developmental opportunities for new employees, Bunge also offers flexibility and benefits to help employees balance personal and work life, and has been recognized repeatedly as a Most Loved Workplace®.

To learn more about career opportunities including internship and trainee positions, visit our webpage. You can also learn more about what it is like to work for Bunge by following the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

