Burning Rock Announces Publication of Registration Document and Potential Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED – Proposed Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange and Publication of Registration Document

21 October 2022

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focusing on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, announces that, further to its press release on 21 June 2022, it has applied for admission of the ADSs to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (the “LSE”) by way of a direct listing (the “Direct Listing”).

Burning Rock has prepared a registration document in connection with the Direct Listing, which has been approved by the FCA. A copy of the registration document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism of the FCA and will be available for inspection at the following link: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Should the Direct Listing proceed, Burning Rock’s ADSs are expected to continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, with those ADSs being full fungible with the ADSs listed on the LSE. Custodial and depositary links will be established between Euroclear, Clearstream and DTC to facilitate the cross-market transfers of the ADSs associated with secondary market trading.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

