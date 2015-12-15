Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Reinforces Westinghouse leadership in global clean energy and energy security transition

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As announced earlier today, a consortium comprised of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners, has signed an agreement to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company from Brookfield Business Partners (BBU).

This transaction brings Westinghouse’s best-in-class clean power technologies under Brookfield Renewable’s cutting-edge hydroelectric, wind, solar, energy storage and distributed generation portfolio, and alongside Cameco’s expertise in front-end uranium fuel capabilities. This will further strengthen Westinghouse’s presence in nuclear technology globally and provide a long-term path for the company’s strategic growth to the benefit of customers.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Westinghouse team and for nuclear power,” says Patrick Fragman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse. “We are grateful to BBU for its stewardship and investments that have strengthened Westinghouse’s position in the nuclear power industry, and more broadly in the clean power world, for the long-term. Now we are proud to join Brookfield Renewable and Cameco, reaffirming the important role played by Westinghouse and nuclear power in enabling the world’s clean energy transition and energy security goals.”

After giving effect to the transaction, Brookfield Renewable and other affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will own a 51 percent interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will own 49 percent. Brookfield Renewable is pursuing this opportunity through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (“BGTF I”), which is the largest fund in the world focused on the clean energy transition.

The acquisition of Westinghouse is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 MW of installed capacity and an approximately 100,000 MW development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and https://bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion of assets under management.

The Brookfield Global Transition Fund, co-led by Mark Carney, Brookfield Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing, and Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, is Brookfield’s inaugural impact fund focusing on investments that accelerate the global transition to a net-zero carbon economy, while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to investors. The Fund targets investment opportunities relating to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, as well as increasing low-carbon energy capacity and supporting sustainable solutions. Consistent with its dual objectives of earning strong risk-adjusted returns and generating a measurable positive environmental change, the Fund will report to investors on both its financial and environmental impact performance.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

