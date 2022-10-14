Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia

Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.





With over fifteen years of experience in the marketing space, Dean has worked with leading companies across industries and has equipped them to achieve their strategic and performance goals with utmost ease and expertise. Prior to joining Pixis, Dean held senior roles at ShopFully, Salmat and Rakuten Advertising.

Founded by Shubham A. Mishra (Global CEO), Vrushali Prasade (CTO) and Hari V (CBO), Pixis has raised $124M in funding to date. Its latest funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from new investor General Atlantic, as well as existing investors. The company’s customers include noteworthy brands such as DHL, Kumu, BetaBrand, SmartAsset and Joe & The Juice.

Europe & APAC CEO, Neel Pandya, shares, “Australia contributed $12.02B to total digital ad spends in 2022 and is expected to grow further as we head into the last quarter of the year. We’ve found the Australian market to be proactive in their search for AI products and eager to adopt new technology. We’re also excited to welcome Dean Vocisano to the team as ANZ Country Manager, he will play a pivotal role in our expansion into the region. We look forward to growing our team in Australia and strengthening our presence in this compelling new market.”

Comprising 80+ proprietary AI models, Pixis’ codeless infrastructure is deployed across an ecosystem of AI products. A key differentiating factor for Pixis is user experience, where its entire AI infrastructure can be deployed in 15 minutes by marketers themselves without data scientists or IT/tech team intervention. Upon deployment, it takes 8 seconds to activate the AI, and to initiate an initial audit of current marketing strategies so efficiencies to scale and inefficiencies to rectify can be identified. Pixis’ customers use the AI infrastructure to augment decision-making with data-backed recommendations for targeting, media management, creative communication, performance optimization, and more.

Earlier this year, Pixis announced its expansion into the MENA region, more recently into Spain, and is rapidly becoming the go-to AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization. Brands like Skoda, DHL and Joe & The Juice have observed incredible results after deploying Pixis AI. Skoda was able to experience a 10% improvement in its cost per lead and 17% boost in average daily leads volume. While globally renowned chain of juice bars and coffee shops, Joe & The Juice, witnessed 14% increase in conversion rates, after adopting the Pixis AI infrastructure.

Newly appointed Country Manager, Dean Vocisano, shared, “It’s an exciting time to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking AI company, especially considering the profound transformations we’re witnessing in the marketing landscape. I’m elated to be a part of an effort that’s concentrated on helping democratize AI for marketers, and to see true adoption of technology by traditionally non-technical professionals.”

