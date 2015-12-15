Coinerr (ERR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coinerr (ERR) on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ERR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Providing an application called TRANZACTO for e-banking, Coinerr (ERR) makes the payment easierr, the world betterr, and the shopping saferr. Its native token ERR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on September 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Coinerr

The combined success of e-banking solutions, ecosystem, and the original crypto idea of decentralization build real value for coins and allow everyone in the world to be treated equally. Coinerr and its products were launched in order to respond to people’s voices in the crypto community, bringing three main ideas combined in one token, e-banking, trustless contracts, and helping those in need everywhere around the world, which will make the payment easierr, the world betterr, and the shopping saferr.

The team has programmed and developed this application from scratch while taking care of every line of code. Bankers, programmers, and creative people are behind it, one of the most straightforward apps in the crypto market.

While there is no direct way to spend crypto money as easy as fiat, with all restrictions to over 180 countries, only a few countries let people use their crypto freely. TRANZACTO fixes this problem by providing an online system where it can be integrated with any country’s laws to allow people to use their crypto to pay for real-life stuff like homes, cars, electronics, and even house stuff.

Taking everyday payments to the next level, Coinerr’s TRANZACTO builds an environment that allows users to Buy/Sell/Send/Receive/Swap their tokens in a matter of seconds, enabling them to move from crypto to fiat or the opposite anytime anywhere.

About ERR Token

ERR is the native token of the Coinerr ecosystem, users can use ERR to pay for any fees on its platforms while enjoying other benefits, which include but are not limited to paying for online services using e-banking app TRANZACTO, trading goods in its Zeoni marketplace and partner’s online shops, participating in real-life eco projects that help those in need to get life basics, and many more.

Based on Polygon network, ERR has a total supply of 30 billion (i.e. 30,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is burned, 20% is provided for liquidity for market making, 15% is allocated for building and upgrading products, another 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for ICO, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

The ERR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on September 27, 2022, investors who are interested in the Coinerr investment can easily buy and sell ERR token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

