CORRECTING and REPLACING Acadia Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There was an inadvertent error on the supplementary table titled “Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.” on page 11 of the previous release, within the line item titled “Income tax effect of adjustments to income” and the resulting calculations of Adjusted income and Adjusted income per diluted share in the table. The table has been corrected and there were no other changes to the release.

The updated release reads:

ACADIA HEALTHCARE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue totaled $666.7 million, an increase of 13.5% over the third quarter of 2021

Same facility revenue increased 10.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 6.9% and an increase in patient days of 3.1%

Net income attributable to Acadia totaled $71.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia stockholders totaled $73.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which included $0.06 of income from the Provider Relief Fund (“PRF”) established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $162.8 million, which included $7.7 million of income from the PRF established under the CARES Act

Opened a de novo children’s hospital in Chicago, a joint venture facility in Knoxville, and two new Comprehensive Treatment Centers (“CTCs”)

Third Quarter Results

The Company reported revenue of $666.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $587.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $162.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $141.9 million for the same period last year. Excluding income from the PRF, Adjusted EBITDA was $155.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company recorded income from the PRF of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company will continue to review the remaining $14.2 million of American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) Rural Payments held on its balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, for the potential recognition of additional income. Financial guidance for 2022 does not include the recognition of additional income in the fourth quarter of 2022 beyond the $16.2 million recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income attributable to Acadia stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $71.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia stockholders was $0.86 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding income from the PRF, adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.80 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjustments to income include transaction-related expenses and the income tax effect of adjustments to income. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this press release begins on page 10.

For the third quarter of 2022, Acadia’s same facility revenue increased 10.2% compared with the third quarter of 2021, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 6.9% and an increase in patient days of 3.1%.

Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company, remarked, “We continued to see robust demand for our behavioral healthcare services during the third quarter. We executed our strategy with favorable results across our key performance metrics including continued navigation through a tight labor market. We are fortunate to have an experienced and dedicated team of employees and clinicians across our operations who have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of those seeking treatment for mental health and substance use issues.

Strategic Investments for Long-Term Growth

“We have progressed on our key growth initiatives across all our service lines this year. We continue to make critical investments in our business to support sustained long-term growth through four distinct pathways. Facility expansions are our first and most efficient growth pathway as we can expand services in established markets with our existing infrastructure and experienced staff. We added 132 beds to our existing facilities during the third quarter, bringing our total number of bed additions to 210 for the first nine months of the year. We are on track to meet our goal of adding approximately 300 beds in 2022.

“For our second growth pathway, we continue to develop wholly owned de novo facilities that meet the critical demand for behavioral healthcare services in underserved markets. There are significant opportunities across the country to address this unmet need at the local community level. We opened a 60-bed children’s hospital in early July, as the first stage of our Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital operations in Chicago. In addition to the children’s hospital, we expect to begin operations at our 101-bed adult hospital and the outpatient facility in 2023 following the renovations of these facilities.

“We continue to identify opportunities to expand our network of CTCs to address the critical need for addiction treatment, specifically for patients dealing with opioid use disorder. During the third quarter, we opened new CTCs in Indiana and Florida. This brings our total to four CTCs opened this year, supporting our objective to open at least six new CTCs in 2022. As the opioid crisis has continued to escalate across the country, our CTC facilities and programs are playing a vital role in addressing this national epidemic.

“A third important pathway for growth for Acadia is forming strategic partnerships with leading health systems across the country. We are proud to work with a growing number of premier health systems to expand behavioral healthcare treatment options in their respective communities. By working together, we can leverage our behavioral health expertise and implement best practices to deliver high quality care and positive clinical outcomes for more patients. During the third quarter, we opened a new facility with our joint venture partner, Covenant Health, in Knoxville, Tennessee. We also broke ground on a new state-of-the-art behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital with our joint venture partner, Henry Ford Health, in the Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area. We expect to commence operations at Maple Heights Behavioral Health, our joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana during the fourth quarter. An important aspect of many of our joint venture partnerships is the academic focus and training of future clinicians. During the quarter, our Belmont Behavioral Health Hospital in Philadelphia entered into a formal affiliation agreement with Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to further teaching and clinical care opportunities for students in behavioral healthcare.

“For our fourth pathway, we focus on identifying strategic acquisition opportunities that allow us to leverage our scale and expertise, make necessary investments for expansion and add service offerings to further enhance the continuum of care. We are fortunate to have a strong balance sheet that supports our ability to pursue acquisitions along with opportunities through our other important growth pathways,” added Hunter.

Cash and Liquidity

Maintaining a strong financial position is a top priority for Acadia, providing the flexibility to pursue its growth initiatives and make strategic investments in its business. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $93.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company had $515 million available under its $600 million revolving credit facility and its net leverage ratio was approximately 2.1x as of September 30, 2022.

During the third quarter, the Company substantially completed its repayment of amounts received pursuant to the Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program under the CARES Act. Of the $45.2 million of advanced payments received in 2020, the Company repaid a total of $25.1 million in 2021 and made additional payments of $18.9 million through the first nine months of 2022. The Company will pay off the remaining balance of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company repaid the remaining half of the approximately $39.3 million of 2020 payroll tax deferrals, which eliminated this liability.

Financial Guidance

Acadia today narrowed its previously announced financial guidance for 2022, as follows:

2022 Guidance Range Revenue $2.58 to $2.60 billion Adjusted EBITDA, including income from the PRF $611 to $621 million Adjusted EBITDA, excluding income from the PRF $595 to $605 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share, including income from the PRF $3.13 to $3.23 Adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding income from the PRF $3.00 to $3.10 Interest expense Approximately $70 million Tax rate 25% to 26% Depreciation and amortization expense Approximately $120 million Stock compensation expense Approximately $30 million Operating cash flows $360 to $400 million Expansion capital expenditures $210 to $230 million Maintenance capital expenditures Approximately $60 million

The Company’s guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures or transaction-related expenses.

Looking Ahead

Hunter added, “We look forward to hosting Acadia’s first Investor Day on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in New York City. Our management team will provide an in-depth look at our diverse service lines and our strategic initiatives to advance our leadership position in the behavioral healthcare industry.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead for Acadia, as we remain focused on our primary objective to extend our market reach through our four defined growth pathways. Demand for our services continues to grow, and we believe we are well positioned to maintain our strong growth trajectory and meet our development targets for the year. Without question, the critical need for behavioral health treatment has become a primary focus for health officials, medical professionals, and lawmakers across the country, with depression and anxiety issues further amplified by the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the U.S. suicide rate rose four percent in 2021 after two consecutive years of declines, highlighting the critical need for early assessment and intervention. As a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, we play a vital role in addressing this need, and we believe we have the right strategy in place to make a positive difference. We are proud of the important work we are doing as we continue to pursue a strategic direction that delivers greater value for our patients, the communities we serve, and our stockholders.”

Conference Call

Acadia will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” and “believe” or the negative of or other variation on these and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, disruption to the U.S. economy and financial markets; reduced admissions and patient volumes; and increased costs relating to labor, supply chain and other expenditures; (ii) the impact of vaccine and other pandemic-related mandates imposed by local, state and federal authorities; (iii) potential difficulties in successfully integrating the operations of acquired facilities or realizing the expected benefits and synergies of our facility expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures and de novo transactions; (iv) Acadia’s ability to add beds, expand services, enhance marketing programs and improve efficiencies at its facilities; (v) potential reductions in payments received by Acadia from government and third-party payors; (vi) the occurrence of patient incidents, governmental investigations, litigation and adverse regulatory actions, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock and result in substantial payments and incremental regulatory burdens; (vii) the risk that Acadia may not generate sufficient cash from operations to service its debt and meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements; (viii) potential disruptions to our information technology systems or a cybersecurity incident; and (ix) potential operating difficulties, labor costs, client preferences, changes in competition and general economic or industry conditions that may prevent Acadia from realizing the expected benefits of its business strategies. These factors and others are more fully described in Acadia’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 666,732 $ 587,559 $ 1,935,104 $ 1,720,914 Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $7,240, $8,923, $21,745 and $24,988, respectively) 352,582 309,118 1,027,732 922,684 Professional fees 40,367 35,602 117,718 101,915 Supplies 25,570 23,743 74,291 67,698 Rents and leases 11,339 9,658 33,780 28,690 Other operating expenses 88,993 76,502 255,355 222,263 Income from provider relief fund (7,656 ) — (16,206 ) — Depreciation and amortization 29,573 27,805 87,627 78,349 Interest expense, net 18,003 15,706 50,355 61,420 Debt extinguishment costs — — — 24,650 Loss on impairment — 1,079 — 24,293 Transaction-related expenses 10,859 3,035 18,381 9,320 Total expenses 569,630 502,248 1,649,033 1,541,282 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 97,102 85,311 286,071 179,632 Provision for income taxes 24,056 17,411 69,183 42,948 Income from continuing operations 73,046 67,900 216,888 136,684 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — (12,641 ) Net income 73,046 67,900 216,888 124,043 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,947 ) (1,774 ) (4,873 ) (3,686 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 71,099 $ 66,126 $ 212,015 $ 120,357 Basic earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 2.37 $ 1.50 Loss from discontinued operations — — — $ (0.14 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 2.37 $ 1.36 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 2.31 $ 1.47 Loss from discontinued operations — — — $ (0.14 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 2.31 $ 1.33 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 89,833 88,962 89,607 88,684 Diluted 91,723 90,889 91,668 90,604

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,419 $ 133,813 Accounts receivable, net 315,999 281,332 Other current assets 112,238 79,886 Total current assets 521,656 495,031 Property and equipment, net 1,908,993 1,771,159 Goodwill 2,207,912 2,199,937 Intangible assets, net 75,920 70,145 Deferred tax assets 2,983 3,080 Operating lease right-of-use assets 135,627 133,761 Other assets 90,014 94,965 Total assets $ 4,943,105 $ 4,768,078 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 21,250 $ 18,594 Accounts payable 116,045 98,575 Accrued salaries and benefits 109,654 137,845 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,770 23,348 Other accrued liabilities 128,294 126,499 Total current liabilities 401,013 404,861 Long-term debt 1,379,306 1,478,626 Deferred tax liabilities 94,446 74,368 Operating lease liabilities 117,473 116,841 Other liabilities 118,923 110,505 Total liabilities 2,111,161 2,185,201 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 88,236 65,388 Equity: Common stock 899 890 Additional paid-in capital 2,650,545 2,636,350 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 92,264 (119,751 ) Total equity 2,743,708 2,517,489 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,943,105 $ 4,768,078

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 216,888 $ 124,043 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,627 78,349 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,440 3,265 Equity-based compensation expense 21,745 24,988 Deferred income taxes 20,176 8,995 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 12,641 Debt extinguishment costs — 24,650 Loss on impairment — 24,293 Other 2,422 881 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (35,538 ) (8,610 ) Other current assets (28,692 ) (2,758 ) Other assets 3,373 (15,846 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 7,729 6,358 Accrued salaries and benefits (8,831 ) 18,820 Other liabilities 10,303 (11,633 ) Government relief funds (32,617 ) (12,058 ) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 267,025 276,378 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities — 253 Net cash provided by operating activities 267,025 276,631 Investing activities: Cash paid for capital expenditures (208,792 ) (156,624 ) Proceeds from U.K. Sale — 1,511,020 Settlement of foreign currency derivatives — (84,795 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,784 1,792 Cash paid for purchase of finance lease — (31,401 ) Other (6,802 ) 3,106 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (213,810 ) 1,243,098 Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt — 425,000 Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 430,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility (85,000 ) (330,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (13,281 ) (5,313 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (2,227,935 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (7,964 ) Repurchase of shares for payroll tax withholding, net of proceeds from stock option exercises (7,541 ) 16,072 Contributions from noncontrolling partners in joint ventures 13,178 1,800 Distributions to noncontrolling partners in joint ventures (1,004 ) (926 ) Other 39 (6,914 ) Net cash used in financing activities (93,609 ) (1,706,180 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — 4,067 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (40,394 ) (182,384 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 133,813 378,697 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 93,419 $ 196,313

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change U.S. Same Facility Results (1) Revenue $ 640,343 $ 580,930 10.2 % $ 1,859,200 $ 1,703,906 9.1 % Patient Days 713,531 691,956 3.1 % 2,110,129 2,068,842 2.0 % Admissions 45,445 45,192 0.6 % 133,204 136,183 -2.2 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.7 15.3 2.5 % 15.8 15.2 4.3 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 897 $ 840 6.9 % $ 881 $ 824 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 30.5 % 29.0 % 150 bps 29.9 % 28.0 % 190 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 29.3 % 29.0 % 30 bps 29.0 % 28.0 % 100 bps U.S. Facility Results Revenue $ 666,732 $ 587,559 13.5 % $ 1,935,104 $ 1,720,914 12.4 % Patient Days 738,702 701,352 5.3 % 2,179,805 2,088,477 4.4 % Admissions 47,692 45,246 5.4 % 139,930 136,384 2.6 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.5 15.5 -0.1 % 15.6 15.3 1.7 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 903 $ 838 7.7 % $ 888 $ 824 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 28.7 % 28.3 % 40 bps 28.3 % 27.7 % 60 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 27.5 % 28.3 % -80 bps 27.4 % 27.7 % -30 bps (1) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude certain closed services. (2) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes income from provider relief fund of $7.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 71,099 $ 66,126 $ 212,015 $ 120,357 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,947 1,774 4,873 3,686 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — 12,641 Provision for income taxes 24,056 17,411 69,183 42,948 Interest expense, net 18,003 15,706 50,355 61,420 Depreciation and amortization 29,573 27,805 87,627 78,349 EBITDA 144,678 128,822 424,053 319,401 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense (a) 7,240 8,923 21,745 24,988 Transaction-related expenses (b) 10,859 3,035 18,381 9,320 Debt extinguishment costs (c) — — — 24,650 Loss on impairment (d) — 1,079 — 24,293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,777 $ 141,859 $ 464,179 $ 402,652 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.4 % 24.1 % 24.0 % 23.4 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund $ 155,121 $ 141,859 $ 447,973 $ 402,652 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 23.3 % 24.1 % 23.1 % 23.4 % See footnotes on page 12.

