David Perry named CEO of Concourse Financial Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concourse Financial Group (Concourse), a division of Protective Life Corporation (Protective), has named David Perry as Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Perry most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, a role he assumed when the firm first launched in July 2021.





“David’s extensive experience and strategic vision are strong assets to the Concourse business,” said Aaron Seurkamp, SVP and President of Protective’s Retirement Division. “We continue to have a strong leadership team in place, and I look forward to seeing how this team continues to build on the momentum established over the past year, helping us do more for our clients and customers.”

Perry assumes the role previously held by Doyle Williams. A longtime veteran of the financial services industry, Williams led Concourse during its launch and was instrumental in helping the firm successfully navigate its first year in the market. Williams moves into a new role with Concourse’s parent company to leverage his expertise and lead the expansion of Protective’s entire marketing organization as Chief Marketing Officer.

As Concourse CEO, Perry’s leadership team includes Libet Anderson, President, Wealth Management for Concourse; Brad Mendenhall, President, Insurance Solutions for Concourse; and Darren Guerrera, Chief Financial Officer for Concourse.

Perry brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Prior to serving as Concourse’s COO, he was Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Protective and played a key role in the consolidation of Protective’s distribution companies, which ultimately became Concourse. Earlier in his career, Perry served as Director of the Finance Department for the State of Alabama and as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Alabama.

He also practiced law for several years with Maynard Cooper & Gale, P.C., advising clients in matters involving mergers and acquisitions, securities, governmental affairs and general litigation. Perry earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy studies from Duke University and his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University.

Concourse offers financial professionals the tools needed to gather, grow and protect client assets through its affiliated entities. It supports more than 450 independent financial professionals nationwide through investment services, financial planning, insurance services and practice management services.

Since its launch, Concourse has experienced success on many fronts. The firm has decreased life and annuity cycle times; recruited and onboarded seasoned life insurance consultants, increased year-over-year weighted sales by 26%; helped distributors post highest levels of quarterly sales credit in their history; and most recently, recruited Key Group Management, Inc., a hybrid RIA practice with over $500 million in client assets and nine financial professionals.

About Concourse Financial Group

A subsidiary of the Protective Life Corporation, Concourse Financial Group offers financial professionals the tools needed to gather, grow and protect client assets through its affiliated entities. Comprised of investment services, financial planning, insurance services and practice management services, Concourse Financial Group is the destination for growth-oriented financial professionals.

About Protective

Protective has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 115 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity and asset protection solutions and is helping more than 12 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,700 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities – because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), has grown to about $132 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and supported by both a robust virtual workforce and core sites in Cincinnati and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit www.protective.com.

