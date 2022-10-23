Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of a $316 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 11,933,962 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are approximately $316 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers. Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali Therapeutics pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali Therapeutics is based in South San Francisco.

