Device Management in Android TVs: Best Practices and Ideas for the Hospitality Industry

By Nadav Avni, Chief Marketing Officer at Radix Technologies

Nadav Avni

Hospitality businesses failing to upgrade their outdated televisions to one-stop-shop smart TVs are losing out big time. When deployed in the right public spaces, smart TVs can assume more responsibilities and yield better results. This is especially true when they’re running on Android TV OS, as they can then function as information boards, registration desks, directories, and media players. Not to mention, advances in device management in Android TVs have resulted in more efficient and reliable software.

The Proliferation of Smart Tvs in Hotels

Smart TVs are already making a mark in the world of hospitality. The famed Hilton hotel chain has led the charge—featuring connected rooms in their locations across the globe. The smart TVs in these rooms allow guests to log in to their favorite streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu, to pick up right where they left off. Having amassed 1,800 connected rooms as of 2019, Hilton continues its mission to upgrade every room on every property.

Apart from streaming services, smart TVs can also act as extended front desks for guests. Without ever having to leave the room or pick up a phone, guests can order food, make reservations, and so much more. The devices can also provide information and directory assistance. Beyond connecting guests to various departments, they can provide local information like news, weather, and live traffic updates.

It’s not just hotel rooms, however. Hotels’ smart TVs can work double time to also act as an electronic bulletin board. You can see these smart TVs displayed in common areas, such as lobbies, dining areas, and conference rooms. The hotel’s marketing team can also upload videos and presentations to the TVs. These can serve as 24/7 advertisements for the company’s many service offerings. Some can even transform into information kiosks that accept registration and reservation forms.

Best Practices When Using Device Management in Android TV Devices

The trick to managing an entire fleet of smart TVs in any hospitality venue is ensuring each device performs optimally around the clock. Thanks to cloud software, device management in Android TVs is easier and more reliable than ever. With user-friendly, state-of-the-art cloud software, hotel management can guarantee their smart TVs are providing guests with the customer experience they deserve.

Below are some of the best practices IT administrators and support teams should adhere to when managing a hotel’s Android TV device fleet:

Choose Cloud Connectivity for Easier Management and Maintenance of Smart TVs

When choosing device management for Android TVs, always use cloud-based software running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This ensures a secure remote connection between operators to each fleet device. AWS also helps ensure that connections have reduced latency and redundancy, which helps when devices are downloading updates or installing applications.

Make Dumb TVs Smarter With STBs

Some hotels may have just finished upgrading their old CRT TVs with ‘dumb’ LCD and LED sets. Of course, management will insist on getting their ROI with these devices before even considering upgrading to smart TVs. This is when the forward-thinking IT administrator would suggest upgrading these TVs with a set-top box (STB) to instantly transform these dumb TVs into smart ones. These STB devices—which take over TV operations by simply connecting to the TV’s USB port—also take their cue from the device management software. This means IT administrators can perform the same remote monitoring and maintenance operation on the STBs.

Perform Updates and Repairs During Device Idle Times

Guests come to you for a break. The last thing they want to see is an untimely maintenance message when they go to binge the latest episode of their favorite series.

The savvy administrator can time their system updates and app installations to take place when the guest is out of the room. This is because remote device management in android TV devices allows support teams to perform these tasks without end-user assistance at all. The reliable device manager can connect whenever, perform the necessary tasks, and relaunch Android TV without the guest ever even knowing. Admins can also choose to perform mass updates on the entire fleet simultaneously or troubleshoot devices individually.

Provide Unique Access Levels for Different Stakeholders

Considering that different users have different needs, IT administrators should assign each stakeholder the appropriate access level. Thankfully, modern device management in Android TV devices allows for the creation and assignment of different user access levels with ease.

This means that support teams have access to the system software and can perform maintenance tasks. Meanwhile, end users and hotel guests can only use the Android TV client program to launch streaming apps and other hotel programs. Finally, marketing and sales teams can collect the anonymous usage data from each device and consolidate them. They can then use this data to generate insights to help set their future business objectives.

Remotely Clear Logs and Wipe User Data

In their rush to check out, many hotel guests may forget to log out of their streaming account from the room’s smart TV. Without reliable device management software, this momentary forgetfulness can open the door to privacy concerns and guests’ accounts becoming restricted at home.

Fret not! Using reliable device management software, IT administrators can erase these concerns by remotely logging guests out on their behalf. The support team can then wipe user data from the fleet devices entirely. This frees the smart TVs for use by new guests while protecting prior ones.

Maximize Your Hospitality Smart TV Investment!

Using device management in Android TV devices can make your IT administrator’s life easier—especially when they’re responsible for hundreds or even thousands of fleet units. Choosing the right device management system can ensure that your smart TVs get the proper maintenance and management they deserve. Furthermore, the right device management solution should include cloud access and strong, secure connectivity. All of these things enable IT teams to continually monitor, manage, and secure fleet smart TVs to provide the best customer experience possible.