Disruptive Automaker, Czinger Vehicles, Standardizes on Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE to Optimize Performance of New Record-Shattering 21C Hypercar

WESTMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software, is pleased to welcome innovative carmaker, Czinger Vehicles (Czinger), as one of its most recent clients to standardize virtual design and optimization on GT-SUITE. Czinger will use GT-SUITE simulations for the advanced hybrid powertrain of its 21C hypercar.





“At Czinger Vehicles, we’re driven by a passion to create hypercars that are beautiful in their appearance and deliver dominating performance,” remarked Jim Maher, Director of Powertrain at Czinger. “We exploit the Divergent Adaptive Production System to design and manufacture the 21C. We are pleased to be working with GT as virtual testing and performance simulation are vital tools in the development and optimization of our complex hybrid powertrain systems and controls,” continued Maher.

“We are so excited when we have an opportunity to work with innovators that push the envelope of engineering such as the team at Czinger,” remarked Chris Walsh, CRO of GT. “Perfect for Pebble Beach – these cars are beautifully engineered and leverage system simulation early in the powertrain design process. We are proud that the team at Czinger saw how our proven, comprehensive suite of simulation tools can quickly and accurately help them validate and optimize their designs.”

Clayton Naber, Powertrain Simulation Engineer at Czinger, added, “Throughout the entire process, GT’s experience with global automakers, creating vehicles of all powertrain architectures from internal combustion to hybrid and battery electric vehicles, made their solutions the easy choice for us to help us engineer an advanced hybrid hypercar. Many of GT’s competitors could not offer us the simulation turnaround times we demand. GT-SUITE provides us a productive solution for our demanding engineering needs.”

About Czinger Vehicles

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, Los Angeles based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger’s first production car, the 21C, represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com.

About Gamma Technologies

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.

GT also develops GT-AutoLion, the leading lithium-ion battery simulation software used by battery suppliers and OEMs for both 1D and 3D battery analysis and design. It is a predictive, physics-based simulation tool that models battery electrochemical processes. The integration of GT-AutoLion and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE further enhances this leading platform for full xEV analysis. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com.

