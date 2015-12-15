etisalat by e& Demonstrates Intelligent Home Solution Integrated with Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant at GITEX Global

Radisys collaborates with etisalat by e& to showcase the benefits of personalized AI-powered intelligent home solution

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, is working with Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, to showcase its intelligent home solution featuring the integration of the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA) in the e& booth at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. The incorporation of Engage Video Assistant, the first-to-market, AI-based, 3-in-1 video bot, will highlight the advantages of adding a personalized touch to the intelligent home experience, as well as the ease of including video, voice and text allowing for stickier solutions. EVA enables communication service providers (CSPs) to create a more intimate experience for their customers using video responses by humans instead of computer-generated avatars.

Radisys Engage Video Assistant:

Enables one-on-one, personalized engagement with trusted corporate faces or brand ambassadors – like live video calls – while maintaining the brand’s authentic tonality, attitude and style.

Supports sticky customer relationships by delivering valuable responses from life-like video bots based on understanding customer intent and sentiment, allowing CSPs to differentiate their services from their competitors.

Provides answers to customer queries in natural, interactive language creating a sense of ease through emotional expressions and accurate responses in AI-based video responses.

Powers calibration of the 3-in-1 video bot solution catering to any business need through an interactive visual interface, intuitive components and an easy-to-use platform.

“etisalat by e& and Radisys are working in concert to launch a commercial intelligent home solution that integrates Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant with its intelligent home solution,” said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. “etisalat by e& will be the first to incorporate EVA into an intelligent home solution to demonstrate the benefits of delivering a more intimate, humanized technology experience for their customers.”

“The Radisys and etisalat by e& collaboration helps to bring more digital services and technologies to the UAE, demonstrating how digital innovation will enable new transformative customer experiences and stimulate revenue growth,” stated Dr. Tamer El Toni, Senior Vice President, Digital Adjacencies & Devices, etisalat by e&. “The complete set of AI-based tools and building blocks in the Radisys Engage Video Assistant solution makes it easy for etisalat by e& to add interactive engagement to our intelligent home product line and deliver a more personalized experience for our customers.”

Learn More about Engage Video Assistant

In addition to the product demonstration with etisalat by e&, Radisys’ Natasha Tamaskar, Head of Global Marketing, Business Strategy And Digital Endpoints Business will present “Humanizing Technology — How Radisys Leverages AI to Create Intimate Customer Experiences“ on October 11 at 11:30 a.m. In the presentation, Tamaskar will highlight several EVA use case examples and share best practices for seamless integration and hassle-free implementation of the world’s first 3-in-1 bot.

To see the technology demonstrations and learn more about Engage Video Assistant or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts at GITEX, visit Booth Z2-A30 or contact [email protected].

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements.

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI. To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp.

