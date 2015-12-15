Exactech Names New Chief Financial Officer

Medical device finance expert Tony Collins joins company

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, has appointed Tony Collins as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





Collins joins Exactech from Xenter, Inc., a medical device and data start-up, where he was also CFO. Prior to Xenter, he had an 11-year career at Zimmer Biomet, where his last role was as Group Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for strategic and financial planning, business development, accounting, and internal controls for the company’s global business units.

“I am excited to welcome Tony to our executive team,” said Exactech CEO Jeff Binder. “His expertise, including his deep domain knowledge, will be very beneficial to our business as we drive profitable growth and capitalize on the critical investments we are making in innovative products and advanced technologies.”

Collins’ experience includes additional financial leadership positions at Zimmer Biomet, such as Vice President, Finance; Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; and Vice President, Finance for Global Operations and Supply Chain. He also held several executive leadership positions with Guidant/Boston Scientific, including Chief Financial Officer of Guidant Japan.

“Exactech is poised for growth, and I am looking forward to being part of the team that will successfully execute our strategy,” Collins said. “This company is in a strong position within the orthopaedics industry, with an impressive pipeline of new technologies. It’s an exciting time to join Exactech.”

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

