Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:

2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference

Presentation Title: Eyenovia – The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement
Presenter: Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs
Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST
Link: Here

2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Paper Title: Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours
Presenting author: Peter Lam, PhD
Session:
Date and Time:		 P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on
October 27, 4:00pm PT
Location: Room 29AB

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
[email protected]

Related Stories

Aligos Therapeutics to Present Nonclinical and Clinical Data for its Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH Portfolio at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2022

Altamira Therapeutics Announces Divestiture of Inner Ear Development Assets

EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics Announce Data from Survey Conducted by National Psoriasis Foundation Presented at 42nd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®

EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics Present New Data In Multiple Posters Highlighting WYNZORA’s® Unique PAD Technology™ at the 42nd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®

CinCor Pharma Announces Publication of Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Study Data in Hypertension Research

Nighthawk Biosciences’ Scorpion Subsidiary Announces Grand Opening of its San Antonio Facility

You may have missed

Tesco Impersonation Attacks Target Citizens In Cost Of Living Crisis

Aligos Therapeutics to Present Nonclinical and Clinical Data for its Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH Portfolio at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2022

Altamira Therapeutics Announces Divestiture of Inner Ear Development Assets

EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics Announce Data from Survey Conducted by National Psoriasis Foundation Presented at 42nd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®

EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics Present New Data In Multiple Posters Highlighting WYNZORA’s® Unique PAD Technology™ at the 42nd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®

error: Content is protected !!