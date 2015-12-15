Femasys to Participate in 78th Annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company’s management team will be attending the 78th Annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress to be held in Anaheim, California from October 22-26, 2022.

Members of the management team will be showcasing its technologies, including FemaSeed® and FemVue®, at its booth #1011.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler are currently being marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

