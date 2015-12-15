Foodi Menus Activates the Sharechest(TM) Connector to Streamline Investor Interest for Investment Offering Opportunity

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2022) – Sharechest™ Inc. is pleased to welcome Foodi Menus to their rapidly growing network of Sharechest Connector Companies. With the activation of the Sharechest™ Connector, Foodi Menus is propelling its corporate growth through direct investor relationship management.

Foodi Menus provides a revolutionary solution for the restaurant industry to drive sales and decrease expenses with its easy-to-use custom software. “Today’s restaurant menus fail to bring guests in the door, so we created an enticing alternative. Foodi Menus empowers eateries with an online platform to easily create improved digital menus, enable efficient in-venue ordering and payment, and match guests to their perfect dining experience using menu data,” said Ben Fisher, CEO.

Foodi Menus invites investors to join their seed round as they work to improve dining for restaurants and customers.

For more information about Foodi Menus, please visit their website https://www.foodi-menus.com/ or contact: Alysha Gail, [email protected]

About Sharechest™ Inc.

Sharechest™ Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest™ Connector seamlessly integrates into the company’s existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company’s brand, the Sharechest™ Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company’s website.

For further information about Sharechest™ Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io

Steve Kim, Media Relations, [email protected]

