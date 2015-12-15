Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to review topline data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis.

Webcast Information
Galecto will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Full details for the webcast are as follows:

Date: November 8, 2022
Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time
U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-877-704-4453
Int’l Dial-in Number: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13733763
Webcast: Click Here

A replay will be available on the Events portion of the Company’s investor relation’s website.

About the GULLIVER-2 Trial
The GULLIVER-2 trial (NCT05009680) is a Phase 1b/2a trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and potential activity of GB1211 in up to 54 participants. This study includes patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh Classes B and C).

Part 2 of the GULLIVER-2 trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 30 patients that is designed to assess the effect of 12-week repeated dosing of oral GB1211 on a wide series of markers of hepatic function and structure in patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B). Patients are randomized 1:1 to receive oral GB1211 100mg or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.

Parts 1 and 3 of the GULLIVER-2 trial are open-label, single dose study parts designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of GB1211 in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C, respectively) and compare with matched healthy subjects.

About GB1211
Galecto is developing GB1211, an orally available and potent small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor. Galecto’s initial target indications for GB1211 are liver cirrhosis, a severe, progressive disease that ultimately leads to liver failure, and non-small cell lung cancer, a cancer indication with a high unmet need.

GB1211 demonstrated antifibrotic activity and anti-cancer effects in multiple preclinical models and has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in 78 healthy volunteers. In the Phase 1 trial, GB1211 had a favorable tolerability profile and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics.
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO  
Jon Freve, CFO  
+45 70 70 52 10  
   
Investors/US Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson Sandya von der Weid
[email protected]  [email protected] 
+1 617 430 7577 +41 78 680 0538

Related Stories

Changes in Orion Group Executive Management Board and new organisational structure as of 1 January 2023

Alvotech’s Partner Submits Application for Marketing Approval of First Biosimilar Candidate in Japan

Alvotech’s Partner Submits Application for Marketing Approval of First Biosimilar Candidate in Japan

Three Garden Road Attains BEAM Plus Platinum with Hong Kong’s Highest Score

GBA Business Confidence Index continues to drop

Energous Partners with NGK to Enable Maintenance-free IoT Applications via Wireless Power Networks

You may have missed

Changes in Orion Group Executive Management Board and new organisational structure as of 1 January 2023

Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Alvotech’s Partner Submits Application for Marketing Approval of First Biosimilar Candidate in Japan

Alvotech’s Partner Submits Application for Marketing Approval of First Biosimilar Candidate in Japan

Three Garden Road Attains BEAM Plus Platinum with Hong Kong’s Highest Score

error: Content is protected !!