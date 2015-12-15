Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to review topline data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis.
Webcast Information
Galecto will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Full details for the webcast are as follows:
|Date:
|November 8, 2022
|Time:
|8:00 am Eastern Time
|U.S. Dial-in Number:
|1-877-704-4453
|Int’l Dial-in Number:
|1-201-389-0920
|Conference ID:
|13733763
|Webcast:
|Click Here
A replay will be available on the Events portion of the Company’s investor relation’s website.
About the GULLIVER-2 Trial
The GULLIVER-2 trial (NCT05009680) is a Phase 1b/2a trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and potential activity of GB1211 in up to 54 participants. This study includes patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh Classes B and C).
Part 2 of the GULLIVER-2 trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 30 patients that is designed to assess the effect of 12-week repeated dosing of oral GB1211 on a wide series of markers of hepatic function and structure in patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B). Patients are randomized 1:1 to receive oral GB1211 100mg or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.
Parts 1 and 3 of the GULLIVER-2 trial are open-label, single dose study parts designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of GB1211 in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C, respectively) and compare with matched healthy subjects.
About GB1211
Galecto is developing GB1211, an orally available and potent small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor. Galecto’s initial target indications for GB1211 are liver cirrhosis, a severe, progressive disease that ultimately leads to liver failure, and non-small cell lung cancer, a cancer indication with a high unmet need.
GB1211 demonstrated antifibrotic activity and anti-cancer effects in multiple preclinical models and has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in 78 healthy volunteers. In the Phase 1 trial, GB1211 had a favorable tolerability profile and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics.
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).
Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.
For more information, contact:
|Galecto, Inc.
|Hans Schambye, CEO
|Jon Freve, CFO
|+45 70 70 52 10
|Investors/US
|Media/EU
|Ashley R. Robinson
|Sandya von der Weid
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+1 617 430 7577
|+41 78 680 0538