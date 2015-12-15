Gershom Sikaala Releases Coping With Offense and Overcoming Relational Issues Book

Global goodwill peace ambassador Dr. Gershom Sikaala, the founder of Gershom Sikaala Ministries, announces the release of his new book, “Delete Offense.”

Pasadena, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2022) – Dr. Gershom Sikaala’s “Delete Offense” book provides a context from the Gospel for why there is so much narcissism and relational challenge in the world today. It also shares clear, easy-to-read guidance on how to cope and survive in these challenging times.

More information is available at https://gershomsikaala.org/delete-offence-order-form





Gershom Sikaala Releases Coping With Offense & Overcoming Relational Issues Book



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139170_70bceb5fc44c4903_001full.jpg

Dr. Gershom Sikaala’s most recent publication releases on October 5th and is currently available for order. As an increasingly schismatic society impacts all spheres of relationships, there has perhaps never been a greater need in modern times to address the spiritual health of the individual and community. Sikaala’s book shares guidance for learning to control and avoid anger in relationships through spiritual awakening.

The 124-page book contains ten chapters that cover a range of topics including the relationship between spirituality and offense, the origins of offense, and how to release it. Each section includes quotations from the Bible that provide a deeper context for the teachings and inspiration for the reader.

Dr. Sikaala has identified that the two main sources of offense are poor choices and not creating a life in the image of God’s heart. In Chapter 4, The Roots of Offense, he explains that while no one is exempt from pain and heartache in relationships, being fully committed to the love of God can eliminate lasting displeasure. Some hurt, betrayal, and slander by friends and family, intentional and unintentional, are inevitable. Those who can accept this can overcome resentment through forgiveness. According to the author, nurturing a spiritual partnership is essential to gaining the ability to pardon the behavior of others and release the ill effects of relational challenges.

The book further explores viable mechanisms for creating an offense-free workplace and shares guidance on how to move forward with perseverance during these challenging times.

Born in Zambia, Dr. Gershom Sikaala currently lives in the Los Angeles area, where he appears on his own syndicated show, “You Will Never Be The Same.” An international charitable entrepreneur, he founded Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers in Zambia. He is also the creator of Purekonect, an alternative social media platform that protects personal data while connecting families and friends.

Interested parties can find more information at https://purekonect.com

Dr. Sikaala holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy and Humanity from United Graduate College Seminary and a degree in business administration from the University of Cambridge in Zambia. He is the author of multiple books, including Breakthrough Thinking and Look At God. His last release, Look At God, was an Amazon best seller in Christian books within 24 hours of its release.

“We are living in the last days. It is important for each of us to be on guard, pick our battles,” Dr. Gershom Sikaala cautions. “Without preparation we may find ourselves harboring offense, being the enemy’s conduit of betrayal, rejection, and destruction of other believers.”

Additional details can be found at https://gershomsikaala.org/delete-offence-order-form

Contact Info:

Name: Gail Gibson

Email: [email protected]

Organization: His Presence Fire Ministries DBA Gershom Sikaala

Address: 1539 E HOWARD ST, PASADENA, California 91104, United States

Phone: +1-323-799-6266

Website: https://www.gershomsikaala.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139170