GigNet Announces Long-Term Agreement to Provide High-Speed Broadband to the Lausana Residential Development

GigNet’s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Internet Services Will Enable Developers Grupo ROA to Create a Pioneering ‘Smart City’ in Cancun, Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has entered a long-term agreement to provide advanced broadband for advanced high-speed Internet to Lausana Residencial, a new Smart City development in the Cancun region. Lausana Residencial is a new planned development with a vision to create a private, family-oriented community with a sustainable conscience, featuring the highest standards in safety, environmental preservation, urban design, technology innovation, and state-of-the-art connectivity.





Lausana Residencial is located just south of Cancun in one of the fastest growing areas of Mexico. The modern mixed-use development is planning over 4,000 home sites, and will include world-class amenities such as sports fields, parks, pet areas, walking trails, playgrounds, public gardens, and amphitheater. A deluxe clubhouse and restaurant, gym, pool, multiuse facility, and Kids Club will enhance the living experience. The ‘Smart City’ concept will feature key elements such as well-designed ecological and social environments, efficient use of Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and controlling civil infrastructure, technology-enabled public safety, sustainable public transport, and administrative transparency.

GigNet will contribute to the Smart City concept by providing dedicated, advanced fiber-optic connectivity to and throughout the development, and each home and building lot will be ‘Smart Home Ready” at the time of occupancy. GigNet’s fiber-optic network within the community will enable innovative features such as digital access controls, biometric recognition for public safety, advanced IT capability for administration, WiFi access in parks and common areas, payment platforms, and integration of resident services through a mobile application.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are helping to create Smart Cities one Smart Home at time. Grupo ROA is creating a planned community that will likely achieve national attention and awards for design and dedication to sustainability. Lausana will be a showcase for the power of fiber-optics to create a connected life.” Mr. Carney continued, “The Cancun region is known worldwide for tourism. Increasingly, the combination of our climate, natural features, transportation, and lifestyle make the Mexican Caribbean one of the fastest growing residential markets in Mexico and Latin America. GigNet’s Fiber-to-the-Home solution will play a major role in this growth for years to come.”

ABOUT GRUPO ROA

Grupo ROA is a conglomerate of companies engaged in various business segments and activities related to the construction and infrastructure industries, including investments, building, and marketing related to real estate developments in the Southeastern Region of Mexico. Grupo ROA has more than 20 years’ experience in these industries. Through assets, human resources and inter-organizational supply chain interaction, Grupo ROA has consolidated an organic vertical integration that translates into a rapid response capacity, efficiency, and extremely high quality products and services – achieving long-term sustainability for their stakeholders.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

