Global Exchange LBank Starts off Brand Update Month with Logo Reveal and Diversity Video

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.

The 22-minute video went throught a variety of questions. LBank’s Co-founder Johnason Chen, COO Shantnoo Saxena, CMO Kaia Wang, and head of marketing MENA Abhinav Mehta appeared in the video, covering topics in their respective areas. LBank has been teasing on their social media platform about the awaited logo update for some weeks before finally officially announcing the video release. The video also revealed that the logo change and all-around style update will be made gradually in the coming months.

The biggest notable change to LBank’s new logo is the distinct design in the letter B. CMO Kaia Wang elaborated on the design by saying, “It’s actually a simple typography logo with just the word LBank instead of the old shape we had. The new logo is more flexible and classy and can be used in more diverse settings. We’re still our dedicated and professional selves, now upgraded and stronger. The B looks a bit like a match where you can create light, a strain of DNA that symbolizes life, or also it could be seen as a vertical sign of infinitas, which represents the limitless possibilities of metaverse and crypto verse. So it’s generally a symbol of creation, knowledge, and infinitas. ”

Wang also touched upon topics such as globalization and localization in LBank’s Marketing plans. “We’re building a truly global team. We look for local talents who understand local markets very well and can help us to shape and communicate our brand locally and shape our offerings according to the specific markets. As we hope to get closer to our users, we want to be seen as one of the best options for local users when it comes to digital assets.”

Globalization is one of the main keywords of this video, with a portion of it dedicated to showing LBank’s achievements in growing markets, such as the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions. When asked how LBank is growing in key markets, COO Shantnoo Saxsena said, “We are trying to implement our business in several parts of Africa, the Indian subcontinent, and parts of the Middle East, mostly north Africa, and Turkey. The way we are…getting users to LBank is through education and by involving ourselves. ”

LBank has taken an aggressive, community-oriented, education-based approach in developing markets, according to Saxsena. “If cryptos were to go mainstream, it has to be only through education,” Saxsena later added in the video. Grassroots was the word Head of Marketing for MENA Abhinav Mehta used. “Our community managers are our eyes and ears on the ground. And from there, we started connecting with people through events. They come, have a bit of networking, and then we discuss LBank. Slowly from there, we started understanding what the users would want in a crypto exchange,” said Mehta.

The video also announced new products and services that LBank will be providing, such as easy strategy trading tools. When asked what new services are on the way Co-founder Johnason Chen stated, “We have a new lending product. Users can use their bitcoin or Ethereum to lend USDT or any other tokens. This product has been launched on LBank on the new website, LBank.com. We will also provide a strategy trading center.” Chen talked in detail about the new strategy trading center and plans for more derivatives products.

The accompanying diversity video titled “LBank – Future & Diversity” showed LBank’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and growth within the industry. Images of LBank employees were fit together to show a company that embraces different backgrounds and gives people an equal opportunity of joining the world of cryptocurrency.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

