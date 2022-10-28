GrainPro Announces Q3 2022 Results

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FightWorldHunger–GrainPro Inc. announced today that its 2022 third quarter sales were $4.12 million, a 3% increase over the same quarter last year.

GrainPro has now delivered 10 consecutive quarters of year-on-year revenue growth since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

“Our team has continued to deliver strong results in 2022 despite rising prices, supply chain disruptions and, now, the resurgent U.S. dollar,” said Jordan Dey, CEO of GrainPro.

Over the first nine months of 2022, GrainPro sales were $12.2 million, a 24% increase over the same period last year. The company remains profitable.

Through September, GrainPro’s sales were strongest in Africa ($7.2 million), followed by Latin America ($3 million), Asia ($1.6 million) and the US/EU ($0.4 million). Cocoa-related sales grew rapidly for GrainPro over the first three quarters, comprising 43% of total sales, with coffee-related sales at 30% and grain-related sales at 25%.

GrainPro is a US-based company, with operations in Africa, Asia and the Americas. The company manufactures safe, airtight agricultural storage and transport solutions for farmers and food companies across the globe.

GrainPro is committed to climate-smart agriculture and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by helping farmers reduce their post-harvest losses, improve their incomes and eliminate the use of dangerous chemical insecticides with its organic storage technology.

“Our goal is to reduce hunger and poverty globally by helping farmers safely store their crops, without using toxic chemicals,” said Dey. “The more farmers we reach, the closer we get to that goal.”





GrainPro manufactures post-harvest management systems suitable for organic, chemical-free storage, solar-drying, and transporting of dry agricultural commodities worldwide. GrainPro’s patented air-tight technology allows valuable commodities to be handled in a moisture-protected, insect-free, and mold-free environment that maintains quality, taste and nutritional value of dried food for longer-term storage.

