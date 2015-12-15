Grundfos Launches New Remote Monitoring Solution for Pump Stations At WEFTEC 2022

Utility Connect Provides Real-Time Pump Station Data Anywhere, Anytime; Commissioning Takes Hours Instead of Days

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#waterpump–Today at WEFTEC 2022, Grundfos, a global leader in water technology and services, announced Grundfos Utility Connect, a new web-based remote monitoring solution for pump stations. The Grundfos product management team will be in booth #2209 demonstrating Utility Connect.

An alternative to costly SCADA systems, Utility Connect is a real-time monitoring SaaS solution that allows operators to check station performance from anywhere and anytime and receive alerts via text or email when issues occur. They can use live and historical information to make data-backed decisions about maintenance of the station.

“Utility Connect essentially allows users to track and maintain vitals at their pump stations around the clock,” said Steve Frangione, Product Manager for Controls and Digital Solutions at Grundfos. “We’ve also revolutionized the commissioning or onboarding process which really sets this product apart from alternatives. Any end user can follow a few simple steps on their smartphone to set up Utility Connect and begin monitoring their pump stations within hours instead of days. With Utility Connect municipalities rest easy knowing the continuous status of their systems even after their staff clocks out for the day.”

Utility Connect is the next generation of Grundfos Remote Management (GRM), and now offers these benefits:

Simple-to-read graphical displays – Operators at any level can read and interpret Utility Connect’s performance data.

– Operators at any level can read and interpret Utility Connect’s performance data. Easy to set up and begin using – Through a few simple steps, end users can integrate Utility Connect into new or existing systems and begin monitoring within hours.

– Through a few simple steps, end users can integrate Utility Connect into new or existing systems and begin monitoring within hours. Text or email alerts on critical events – Address issues faster and reduce system downtime or delays.

– Address issues faster and reduce system downtime or delays. Pump brand agnostic – Nearly any municipality can benefit from the ability to monitor station performance anywhere and anytime. Soon Utility Connect will also integrate with any control system.

– Nearly any municipality can benefit from the ability to monitor station performance anywhere and anytime. Soon Utility Connect will also integrate with any control system. No special computer hardware needed – Utility Connect remotely accesses pump station control system data through a web browser on any internet-connected phone, tablet or computer.

– Utility Connect remotely accesses pump station control system data through a web browser on any internet-connected phone, tablet or computer. Scalable to any size system – Users can connect to an unlimited number of devices with future connections to AI- and cloud-algorithm-based technologies for operation and optimization.

– Users can connect to an unlimited number of devices with future connections to AI- and cloud-algorithm-based technologies for operation and optimization. Applicable to any pump system – Any industry with a water pump system can benefit from Utility Connect including commercial and residential buildings, agriculture and irrigation, industrial water treatment, and solar solutions.

Any industry with a water pump system can benefit from Utility Connect including commercial and residential buildings, agriculture and irrigation, industrial water treatment, and solar solutions. Secure and Reliable – Utility Connect is hosted at Microsoft Azure which ensures that sensitive performance data is secure and available.

Utility Connect provides the real-time and historical insights municipalities need to ensure their pump station applications operate efficiently with as little downtime as possible.

Pricing and Availability

Grundfos Utility Connect is available today and is a subscription-based service. Contact your local Grundfos partner for more information.

