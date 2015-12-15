Heap Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Digital insights company enables joint customers to seamlessly deliver a complete behavioral dataset on Snowflake’s Data Cloud to help organizations build better user experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading digital insights provider Heap announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in analytics in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

“We’re honored that Snowflake has identified Heap as an analytics category leader in Snowflake’s inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Heap’s SVP for Strategic Innovation, Jeff Eckman. “Snowflake’s research highlights how connected solutions are helping marketing leaders execute powerful digital strategies. Ecosystems of platforms and analytics technologies like Snowflake and Heap are driving top-line growth and healthy returns on marketing technology investments for our partners and shared customers.”

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks.

These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

Heap was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the analytics category because it was one of the most widely adopted solutions among Snowflake customers. The Snowflake report offers insight on how current Snowflake customers use partner technologies like Heap’s to inform sophisticated business decisions and data-driven marketing strategies. Heap’s fully integrated single-click session replay and powerful digital insights platform provides unparalleled speed to customer insight and time to action – greatly enhancing customer experiences, satisfaction and lifetime value.

“Marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics to improve their organization’s digital marketing activities. Snowflake’s goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Heap emerged as a leader in analytics with joint customers leveraging their technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions.” Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

For more information about Heap’s digital insights platform go here.

About Heap

Heap is the future of digital insights, providing the best alternative to costly, slow and inaccurate legacy analytics. Heap’s low-code, easy-to-use digital analytics software provides the quickest time to insight so teams can create the best possible digital experiences and accelerate their business. Over 8,000 businesses trust Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making, and drive business impact at scale.

