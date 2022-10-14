HH Shaikha Khalifa Announces the Launch of Dubai-Based Conglomerate – Green Aventurine Holding

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2022) – HH Shaikha Jawahar AL Khalifa announces the launch of Green Aventurine Holding, a conglomerate of nearly 13 assets across a range of brands, including LG Diamonds, Real Estate, Commodity Trade, Footwear, Citizenship by Investment Programs, and Ecommerce.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/141867_logoresized.jpg

Green Aventurine Holding Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/141867_logo.jpg

The Green Aventurine Group will establish an integrated investment management presence across the GCC region’s markets and serve as a regional intermediary to cross-border investment management requirements.

The company recently appointed Shahzad Faisal as the CEO and Vivek Malik as the managing director of Green Aventurine Holdings. They both carry years of experience in their corresponding industry.

The company represent their involvement across 9 sectors:

  1. Real estate
  2. Commodity trading
  3. Oil, and gas
  4. Footwear
  5. Investment management
  6. Start-up support
  7. Marketing and advertising
  8. E-commerce
  9. Trade and product distribution

HH Shaikha Khalifa said, “We help you scale up operations with the most sustainable and reliable team. Along with helping businesses and startups reach new heights, we believe in giving back to the society through regular CSR initiatives with key focus on women empowerment, youth development, engaging in charity work and investing in environment-conscious businesses.”

Media Contact –

Green Aventurine Holding L.L.C FZ
Contact Name: Krishna Deloritos
Mezzanine Floor, Meydan Free Zone Dubai
www.greenaven.com
+971566056198

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141867

