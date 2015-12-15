HilltopSecurities Launches 2nd Annual Hilltop Hunt

Starting Oct. 5, Online Contest Offers Texas K-8 Teachers Chance to Win Share of $50,000 in Donations and Prizes

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Oct. 5, 2022, World Teachers’ Day, Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) will launch its second annual virtual Hilltop Hunt, providing Texas K-8 public and charter school educators with the chance to win a share of $50,000 in prizes.

“HilltopSecurities has a deep commitment to supporting public education, and the Hilltop Hunt is a fun way we can give back to Texas schools and honor the teachers who have such a positive impact on our future generations,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “When we started the Hilltop Hunt last year, we were excited to see how many Texas teachers and students embraced the contest and what it meant to their districts.”

Theme of this year’s hunt: “Where’s Mo?”

Hilltop’s mascot, Mo the Buffalo, loves to roam and participants in this year’s contest will follow his tracks to see where he goes next as he visits his favorite Texas landmarks. The contest takes place entirely online at HilltopHunt.com, and for 10 business days, beginning on Oct. 5, participants will see daily riddles that provide clues about Mo’s travels. By answering the riddles correctly, contestants will be entered into a drawing to win a share of the prizes. The fewer guesses it takes to answer the riddle correctly, the more entries they’ll earn. The contest will remain open until Oct. 22 with past riddles available to anyone who joins, even after the contest already has begun.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, and the contest is open to anyone employed in a teaching role by a public school district or charter school in Texas teaching kindergarten through eighth grade.

Over $50,000 in prizes

Once the contest has concluded, a drawing will be held to choose five Gold Prize and 10 Silver Prize winners. Each Gold Prize winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the ISD Foundation, or comparable eligible teacher support organization, of their choice, plus a pizza party for their homeroom class. The Silver Prize winners will win a pizza party for their homeroom class.

Once again, HilltopSecurities representatives plan to travel to the schools of each Gold Prize winner to present their prize and thank them for taking part and doing so much to make a difference in the lives of their students. Last year’s check presentations took place in Denton, Kerrville, Highland Park, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Boerne, Celeste, and Pflugerville.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Contacts

Hilltop Holdings Inc.



Ben Brooks



214.252.4047



[email protected]