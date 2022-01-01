Historical Jingchu hosts online matchmaking meeting with RCEP buyers

Wuhan, China, Oct 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – As an important session of Historical Jingchu RCEP Machinery & Intelligent Manufacturing Cloud Exhibition, nearly 200 one-on-one online matchmaking meetings focusing on the prospects of Hubei-RCEP cooperation in Machinery & Intelligent Manufacturing were successfully held on Aug. and Sep. There are more than 40 Hubei suppliers participated in the online meeting, and the products supplied cover a wide range: hardware, intelligent packaging machine, electronics, food printing machines, sewing machines, robots, lifting equipment, laser machines, cutting machines, construction machinery, etc. The products of suppliers are detailed displayed in the Hubei Foreign Trade Integrated Service Platform. Searching more at: https://hbtrade.hb-eport.cn/english/cloudLook/?id=d76a77fde69e40299ea86606a0c78d49

More than 100 buyers from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and other member countries of RCEP have been invited to join the online matchmaking. The business type of buyers is not only factories, manufacturers, traders, but also associations and industry parks involved. They are very interested in products made in China, especially high-tech products. Fully automatic smart coffee machine of Hubei Zhongrun High-tech Robot Technology Co., Ltd and various types of food printers of Wuhan Sino Joinsun Technology & Trade Co., Ltd. are more popular with buyers. Many buyers expressed that they are expanding their business after the Epidemic, and they also have confidence to continue to cooperate with Chinese partners. Both buyers and suppliers have in-depth trading communication, enjoy product demonstrations in cloud, and make friends & get orders online.

Trade between Hubei Province and members of the RCEP saw steady growth since the trade agreement took effect at the beginning of this year. The import and export enterprises in Hubei enjoyed the preferential treatment in the past six months, with a total value of 808 million yuan.

At the time of the cross-border trade boost since the RCEP came into effect, the Department of Commerce of Hubei Province hosts Historical Jingchu RCEP Machinery & Intelligent Manufacturing Cloud Exhibition to strengthen economic and trade exchanges and bring more benefits to Hubei import and export enterprises. The Cloud Exhibition is undertaken by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd, which is a member of Sinomach (a major State-owned enterprise directly managed by the central government). More details can contact CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Email: [email protected], M:0086-13501230925)

